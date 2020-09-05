The Magnetic Theatre Presents BLACK WHEN I WAS A BOY

Black When I Was A Boy will be presented online on Saturday, September 12th, at 7:30pm.

The Magnetic Theatre is proud to present Black When I Was A Boy, a hilarious, heart-breaking, and wondrous show about facing racism with creativity and ingenuity.

Black When I Was A Boy is an honest, moving, and humorous look at a powerful coming of age story. It's Cooper Bates' autobiographical recollection of the inner life of his younger self - Frankie Bates. Growing up as a black child in a small caucasian community in Kansas, Bates never saw himself as black until he was cast as Jim in the school production of Huckleberry Finn.

Special thanks to Impro Theatre in Los Angeles for this special opportunity to stream from their space.

Black When I Was A Boy will be presented online on Saturday, September 12th, at 7:30pm. Tickets for this one-night-only livestream are $15 per person for General Admission, with special member pricing of $12 for up to 4 tickets. Find more information, and sign up to see the show at www.themagnetictheatre.org.

