TWO JEWS, TALKING Comes to Flat Rock Playhouse in March

Don't miss the Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe award winning duo in a brand new side-splitting piece written by Ed. Weinberger. Television stars Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat) will star in the staged reading of Two Jews, Talking. A side-splitting piece written by Ed. Weinberger, these two television veterans take us on a hilarious romp through time!

The two-act story brings Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship.

"As many of our patrons are aware, we had originally intended to produce this staged reading in September of 2021 staring the singular Ed Asner and the legendary Jamie Farr," says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. "Though we were all deeply saddened by the unexpected death of Mr. Asner, it was important to still honor his creative team, including his daughter and Producer Liza Asner and writer Ed. Weinberger. The show must go on! We remain proud to give an audience to the creatives working to bring new works to the stage, and to welcome two of Mr. Asner's great friends and accomplished stars in their own right. I can't wait to see these great artists at work, and for the laughter of the audience to fill the theatre!"

Hal Linden started his career as a big band musician and singer in the 1950s. After his time in the army, he began acting in summer stock and off-Broadway productions. Linden got his big break in 1958 when he replaced Sydney Chaplin in the Broadway production of Bells Are Ringing. In 1971, he won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Mayer Rothschild in the musical The Rothschilds. In 1974, Linden landed his best-known role as the title character in the television comedy series Barney Miller. He portrayed the eponymous captain of the 12th Precinct in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City. The role earned him seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe Award nominations. Linden has continued a stellar career in the arts and revived his musical career: in 2011, he released his first album of pop and jazz standards, It's Never Too Late.

Bernie Kopell was led to the arts from his youth and attended New York University to study dramatic arts before fulfilling his military service. At the beginning of his career, he drove a taxi in Los Angeles and sold vacuum cleaners before landing a minor role in The Brighter Day. He quickly went on to star in My Favorite Martian and The Jack Benny Program. Kopell's success soared with roles on favorites such as Green Acres, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, and Kojak. Kopell is best known, though, for his portrayal of Agent Siegfriend in Get Smart and his longest-running role: Dr. Adam Bricker on The Love Boat. Kopell was with The Love Boat for its entirety and appeared in 250 episodes.

Don't miss this laugh-out-loud staged reading, running March 17 - 19 at Flat Rock Playhouse!

Two Jews, Talking runs from Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $35 to $55. Student prices are available for ages 17 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.