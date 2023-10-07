Review: MJ, THE MUSICAL 'Started Somethin' at Belk Theater

Performances run through October 8.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

Michael Joe Jackson was and is (to this date) undoubtedly the “greatest entertainer” that has ever lived.  It was inevitable that a musical would be produced in his honor entitled, MJ, The Musical, based on the book by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Lynn Nottage.  The Michael Jackson estate personally sought out choreographer Christopher Wheldon, who also choreographed the ballet, An American In Paris to orchestrate and develop the dance steps in this Tony Award-winning masterpiece. Centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous world tour that expanded four different continents and was performed to over 3.5 million people globally, this musical jukebox showcased the "behind the scenes" genius of Michael Jackson and the lengths he stretched himself and his production team to make the Dangerous tour the best one ever.  

As the audience assembled and took their seats at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Belk Theater, dancers were on stage stretching, in what appeared to be at a rehearsal at a warehouse.  I thought it was part of the pre-show preliminaries, but it actually was the opening act of the musical. And then MJ entered the stage, which garnered massive audience applause and whistling.

I must personally state that I have been a fan of Michael Jackson since the 1970s when he and his brothers appeared on the scene as The Jackson Five.  As an adolescent in Sugar Land, Texas I was mesmerized by this bubble-gum group that belted out hit songs to include ABC, I Want You Back, and many more.  I actually had a crush on Jermaine Jackson because he was closer to my age. I have followed MJ’s career from those early years until his untimely death in 2009.

The bio-musical uses as a vehicle of storytelling the premise of an MTV producer documenting the preparation of his Dangerous tour. Michael made it very clear that he wanted the article to focus only on his music; however, we soon discover that the interviewer had other plans as well…to expose his personal demons.  In reality, that has always been the problem with fame…Michael’s enormous talents and music has been smothered by his eccentric personal life, which caused him to wear several disguises similar to the janitor scene in the musical.   

 The narrative depicts three different stages of Michael Jackson's persona... “Little Michael” (Josiah Benson), the precious, cute. six-year-old Michael.  Here we see the signing of the contract with Motown mogul, Berry Gordy (J. Daughtry) along with his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, known as The Jackson Five.  It shows Suzanne de Passe (Janaye McAlpine) overseeing the talented brothers’ success and their memorable appearance on the iconic TV show, Soul Train, with Don Cornelius (also portrayed by J. Daughtry).

Then we were introduced to the sixteen-year-old Michael, (Brandon Lee Harris) This period denoted Michael’s voice change and coming-of-age moment.  It’s the beginning of his solo career and his connection with creative genius, Quincy Jones, who produced his Off The Wall album, and the best Halloween-themed song ever, “Thriller”.  Quincy also produced the upbeat song, Smooth Criminal, whose video displayed some of Michael’s “silky smooth” dance moves that were indicative of historic dancing greats Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, and the Nicholas Brothers.  “Q” also produced my favorite MJ song, “Man In The Mirror”.

Finally, the latter days of MJ (Jamaal Fields-Green), showcased the “Michael” who was in control of his music and decision-making.   This is the period when he teamed up with New Jack Swing producer, Teddy Riley, who produced one of my favorite songs, the epic Remember The Times, accompanied by the star-studded video that included the super-model, Iman, and multi-award-winning comedian/actor, Eddie Murphy.

The main thing that was a take-away for me in MJ, The Musical was the pressures of fame, especially for Michael and his desire to be “perfect” at all costs.   The mental anguish he must have felt in his constant quest for profection– he was his own competition…self versus self.  It was as if he was trying to prove to the world that he was the greatest, and the pressure to outdo himself during every step of the journey.  He even mortgaged his home, Neverland, to finance his desire for the Dangerous Tour to ce the best one he ever performed.  Those pressures (public and private – physical and mental) may have led to his drug dependency.  It’s a shame that his personal life tainted the success of his musical achievements. 

It is impossible to embody every aspect of the originality and geniuses of the great Michael Jackson (the music, the man, the fashionista, the dancer) in one night of storytelling/music and as fans, many of us are critical of anyone who attempts to portray of emulate Michael Jackson.   My two seat buddies to the left and right of me both commented that they wished that the actor who portrayed MJ (Jamaal Fields-Green), was a bit taller.  And I felt that the sixteen-year-old “Michael”, (Brandon Lee Harris) had the least resemblance and the least musical talent than the other two. Nevertheless, Michael’s music still makes our soul glad and made our bodies sway in every musical rendition. He is still the reigning King Of Pop. His music and dance moves are still making an impact, even now. One of my friends’ grandson has copied Michael’s dance moves to the “t” and he dresses like him as well.

 MJ, The Musical definitely captured the glitz, the glamour, the professionalism, the star power, and the intricate details of Michael Jackson’s story in the most entertaining way possible. The ending performance when MJ popped out of the toaster was simply spectacular.  It was an honor to be in the room and to relive every moment of the landscape of my life in which Michael’s music was the backdrop.  Yes, Michael…we “remember the times”.  Rest In Peace.  The King Of Pop reigns FOREVER!





