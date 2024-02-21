RAUNCHY LITTLE MUSICAL is Coming to The Hendersonville Theatre in March

Before Amy Schumer or Sarah Silverman, before Joan Rivers or Roseanne, Belle Barth was the original irreverent female comic deflating anyone who dared take sex too seriously. Hendersonville Theatre will present Raunchy Little Musical - Belle Barth is Back! an evening with this pioneer of edgy comedy, March 8 and 9. Tickets are $45 and are available online at HVLtheatre.org or by contacting the Box Office at (828) 692-1082. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

Raunchy Little Musical is an unforgettable musical filled with laughter and touching reminders of women's and men's ongoing struggle to find love, sex, and a good laugh. And in Belle's words, "If I embarrass you...tell your friends!"

Belle Barth burst onto the 1950s Miami Beach scene as the "female Lenny Bruce." The self-proclaimed founder of "Ball Breakers Anonymous," this purveyor of dirty jokes who topped the charts of the Adults Only record section, had an attitude that made her off-limits for Ed Sullivan. Her records were the forbidden fruit of the 1950s-with 3 million of her "party records" serving as sex education for today's baby boomers; her nightclub act was SRO from Miami to Chicago, New York to Vegas to LA.

Born Annabelle Salzman, Belle started performing at Borscht Belt hotels and small nightclubs at age 16. She initially billed herself as a singer-pianist who also did impersonations. Still, when Barth mixed her talents for music and comedy with a splash of 'red hot mama' spice, her career began to flourish. She traveled throughout the United States with her nightclub act as she strove to please her mother by appearing at Carnegie Hall, which she almost did.

Raunchy Little Musical is an evening with this pioneer of comedy, peppered with plenty of Belle Barth's original jokes and interspersed with poignant moments from her private life and loves, as well as high and low comedy. With signature Belle Barth songs, plus original numbers by Grammy-nominated composer Ilya Levinson and lyrics by Owen Kalt, the script of Raunchy Little Musical was penned by Joanne Koch, author of the Off-Broadway show Sophie, Totie & Belle.

Award-winning actor, singer, and comedienne Millicent Hunnicutt belts the "ditties of the titties." A nationally known entertainer, Hunnicutt is thrilled to be on stage in her hometown of Hendersonville. She received her professional start at The Flat Rock Playhouse and studied dance under Pat Shepherd at Pat's School of Dance since age three. As a young actor, Hunnicutt appeared in many productions at Tryon Little Theatre. A graduate of Lees McRae College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre, Acting, and Dance, Hunnicutt has headlined theatres nationwide for the past 20 years. Some of Hunnicutt's favorite regional theatre credits include Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Millie), Always... Patsy Cline (Louise), Annie (Ms. Hannigan), Hank William's Lost Highway (The Waitress), A Chorus Line (Sheila), Great American Trailer Park Musical (Badass Betty), Hello Dolly (Dolly Levi), Ragtime (Evelyn Nesbit), Crazy For You (Irene), and Steel Magnolias (Truvy).

The City of Hendersonville, the Community Foundation of Henderson County, and WTZQ AM 1600-95.3 FM sponsor Raunchy Little Musical. Raunchy Little Musical is rated mature due to adult situations, humor, and language.

Showtimes are Friday, March 8 at 7:30 and Saturday, March 9 at 7:30. Running time is approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has provided an inviting and nurturing environment for live theatre and high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas. Hendersonville Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking behind and in front of the theater.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information, contact 828-692-1082 or HVLTheatre.org.