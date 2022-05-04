Opera Carolina Announces 73rd Season

Today, Opera Carolina proudly announces its 2022/23 season. With an emphasis on exploring iconic women in opera, this season focuses on HERstory and includes three major productions of fan-favorite operas.

"As audiences return to the theater, they will be looking for unique experiences. In the world of entertainment and classic art - opera is as unique and thrilling as it gets," said James Meena, Opera Carolina's long-time Artistic Director. "We are producing three show-stopping productions of classic works - each featuring strong and richly imagined female leads. This season is not-to-be-missed."

Your seats are waiting. The Opera Carolina lineup for the 2022/23 season includes:

Join Opera Carolina as the season opens in October with Puccini's Tosca. Set over the course of an intense 24-hour period in Rome, the main characters - Floria Tosca, Rome's diva; her lover, Mario; and the corrupt chief of police, Baron Scarpia - all meet tragic fates in the name of love, betrayal, and corruption. Alyson Cambridge, Coretta in last season's I Dream plays Tosca, and John Viscardi will play Mario. October 13, 15, and 16, 2022 at the Belk Theater.

In January, audiences will be transported to Charleston's Catfish Row with the Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Sultry Bess becomes the object of desire of Porgy, a disabled man who loves her despite her past. Will Bess accept Porgy's love, or will she succumb to her past? Featuring some of the world's most famous songs, Porgy & Bess performs at the Belk Theater on Jan. 22, 26, and 28, 2023. Kenneth Overton (Ralph in I Dream) plays Porgy, Nicole Cabell plays Bess, and Victor Ryan Robertson (Hosea in I Dream), plays Sportin' Life.

The season concludes in April with Verdi's La traviata the story of the tragic love between the courtesan Violetta and the romantic Alfredo. Will Alfredo and Violetta's love survive the hypocrisy of society's false morality? This treasured masterpiece inspired two movie hits: Moulin Rouge and Pretty Woman. Melinda Whittington performs Violetta, and Dominic Armstrong plays Alfredo. April 20, 22, and 23, 2023 at the Belk Theater.

For ticket and subscriber information, visit operacarolina.org to learn more.