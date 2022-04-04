Lees-McRae Theatre Arts Department to Present 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

When three talented and strong women, Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin, came together in 1980 to make the blockbuster comedy "9 to 5," they brought conversations about women's rights and sexism in the workplace into the public conscience. Now, more than 40 years later, that conversation is being brought to Lees-McRae with the Theatre Arts Department's production of "9 to 5: The Musical."

The show will run from April 6âˆ’9 in Hayes Auditorium and Broyhill Theatre. Based on the film and featuring original music by Parton, "9 to 5: The Musical" is lively, fast-paced, and full of fun, while still managing to discuss serious issues.

"The show was set in the late 70s and this was toward the tail end of the women's movement. Women were starting to assert themselves in so many aspects of society where they had previously been told no, and '9 to 5' was the ultimate women's empowerment movie," Director Michael Hannah said. "It has improved a lot since 1979, but there's still so much farther that we need to go, and this show is voicing that desire to continue to push against that glass ceiling."

According to Hannah, the widespread admiration for Parton in the region contributed to the decision to run "9 to 5: The Musical" here at Lees-McRae.

"She's a representative of the Appalachian world. She has always pulled herself up, she has made her own way, and she has done it without hurting other people," Hannah said. "There's just something about the way she approaches the world. She's very positive and has a very positive influence on people. Anything associated with her is probably going to have a positive impression on people."

With a large ensemble cast and countless moving parts backstage, in the sound and lighting booths, in the costume shop, and more, Parton's spirit of hard work and adamantly pursuing your goals is one that has been necessary to pull this show together.

The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 6âˆ’8, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 in Hayes Auditorium. This show is open to the public, and students, faculty, staff, and members of the community are encouraged to attend and enjoy a night full of fun music and lots of laughs. Tickets to "9 to 5: The Musical" can be purchased here.

