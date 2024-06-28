LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Makes Its WNC Premiere At Hendersonville Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OMG, like, you have to see the fabulous pink bombshell known as Elle Woods in the smash-hit Legally Blonde the Musical, July 18 to August 4, 2024. Get your pink on and join Hendersonville Theatre for this singing, dancing, feel-good musical comedy that is so much fun it shouldn't be legal! Tickets are available online at HVLtheatre.org or by contacting the Box Office at (828) 692-1082, priced from $5 to $38. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

Under the direction of Heather Fender, this vibrant, fun-filled musical is not just a story; it's a lesson in empowerment and owning your choices. Follow the journey of Elle Woods, a blonde sorority girl who ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious Harvard Law School. There, she faces challenges from her peers, professors, and ex-boyfriend. With the support of new friends (and her faithful dog, Bruiser), Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Legally Blonde is a fun and fabulous feel-good musical comedy with show-stopping dance and musical numbers that remind you that being yourself never goes out of style. The show features memorable songs, dynamic dances, and a strong message of empowerment.

"Legally Blonde the Musical takes you from the social whirl of California campus life to Harvard's halls of justice with our heroine, Elle, and her adorable dog, Bruiser," said HT's Artistic Director Victoria Lamberth. "The show features our largest cast on stage and production team to date and is sure to leave you feeling wonderful with its uplifting song-and-dance numbers. At its heart, Legally Blonde celebrates being authentic to yourself. Elle Woods' journey reminds us that being ourselves is freeing and crucial for our growth and happiness."

Legally Blonde the Musical is a unique adaptation of Amanda Brown's 2001 novel and the hit film starring Reese Witherspoon. It opened on Broadway in 2007 and later transferred to London's West End, where it was named the Best New Musical at the 2011 Olivier Awards. Legally Blonde the Musical features a book by Heather Hach based on Amanda Brown's novel, with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

Rebecca Boyce (Enid), Jamie Gorsuch (Emmett), Marty Flynn (Callahan), Cecely Fore (Leilani), Lucas Jones (ensemble), Dakota Mann (Kyle), Morgan Miller (Elle), Shelley Nielsen (Brooke), Ariel Robinson (Chutney), Rose Pillmore (Elle's mom), Jered Shultz (Nikos), Sharvis Smith (Judge), Michelle Sweat (Kate), and Zoe Zelonky (Serena), are making their Hendersonville Theatre stage debuts. They join HT favorites Tate Albert (Dewey/ Elle's Dad/Winthrop), Rowan Bishop (Carlos), Kailey Blasius (Whitney), Tiffanie Boone (Paulette), Leisa Foronda (District Attorney), Briana Holloway (Gaelen/Dana), Annika Knudson (Margot), Victoria Lamberth (Pforzheimer), Beth Norris (Vivienne), Bob Pompeo (Lowell), Mackenzie Raub (Warner), River Spade (Sundeep/Grand Master Chad), Allison Starling (Pilar), and Steven Stay (Aaron) in bringing this vibrant and fun-filled musical to life.

The role of Bruiser, Elle's canine companion, will be played by Clair, a toy poodle owned by Catherine Gilbert of Asheville. The role of hairstylist Paulette's beloved dog, Rufus, will be played by Toonie, a boxer/chihuahua mix owned by director Heather Fender.

Heather Fender, an experienced director, leads the production of Legally Blonde, with music direction by Chuck Taft and choreography by Elizabeth Creamer. The production team includes stage manager Skyler Goff, intimacy coordinator Amanda McLoughlin, flight choreographer Jered Shultz, lighting designer Madeleine Anderson, sound designer Sarah Schaible, set designer Bess Park, set dresser Jonathan Forrester, scenic artist Lauren Renee Drake, costume designer Samantha Jemmott, and prop designer MJ Greene. With such a talented team behind it, this production promises to be a must-see.

Art Mob Studios & Marketplace, the City of Hendersonville, Discover Hometown Magainze, Next Home WNC Reality, and the Waverly Inn sponsor Legally Blonde. Legally Blonde is rated PG-13 due to adult content, themes, and strong language.

The show opens Thursday, July 18, at 7:30, with a pay-what-you-can night starting at $5 per ticket. Additional showtimes are Fridays at 7:30, Saturday, July 20 at 7:30, Saturday, July 27 at 3 pm, Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has been a beacon of inclusivity, providing live theatre and high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas. The Theater is wheelchair accessible, and ample free parking is available behind and in front of the theatre, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable experience for all our guests.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information, call 828-692-1082 or visit HVLTheatre.org.

