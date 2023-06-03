Hendersonville Theatre to Present BORN THIS WAY: AN AMATEUR DRAG CELEBRATION Next Week

The event will take place on June 9th.
Hendersonville Theatre will present Born This Way: An Amateur Drag Celebration on June 9th at 7:30pm.
This event kicks off Pride Month with exciting new drag queens and kings from Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina.
Hendersonville Theatre's own Margot Wilde (last seen on stage at Drag Bingo with Patti O'Furniture) will host the event. There will be opportunities for prizes, a Pride-themed photo booth, and an exciting audience volunteer Lip-Sync competition.
Dress in your most glamorous Pride fit, and support your local drag talent, your local theatre, and the local LGBTQIA+ community. Happy Pride, and remember to bring cash to tip your performers!
The event is 18 and over.
For more information and tickets, please visit: Click Here
