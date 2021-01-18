GPAC From Home presents Neal Padgett and Mary D. Williams livestream concert: Thursday, January 21 at 7:00 pm.

The one-hour concert event will feature Neal Padgett playing the Steinway concert grand piano with the incredible vocalist Mary D. Williams. and award-winning double bass player Kevin Beardsley.

Watch the concert here: https://www.facebook.com/GarnerPerformingArtsCenter/posts/3618512224905010

This free livestreamed concert is brought to you by GPAC and the Town of Garner.

