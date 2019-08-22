Flat Rock Playhouse Presents ROUNDING THIRD Starting August 29

Flat Rock Playhouse rounds out its 2019 Season with a rich yet bare-bones comedy, Rounding Third, starring FRP favorites Scott Treadway and JP Sarro. This good-humored story is about an entrenched Little League Head Coach meeting his new rookie Assistant Coach as they take their new team - humorously played by the audience - from the draft to the championship game.

The heart of the play lies in the relationship between the two coaches, one determined to win and one who just wants to play. This dynamic engages the audience in a comical, yet serious debate on the responsibilities of being a part of a team. Running this August 29th - September 8th, Rounding Third guarantees a show full of laughs and inspiration.

"They say that life imitates art but what is really happening here is that the art has gotten it right about life. Sports are a great metaphor for many things and when it comes to youth sports, even more so," explains Rounding Third Director, Charlie Flyyn-McIver who previously performed in Rounding Third at NC Stage with Scott Treadway, and at Flat Rock Playhouse in The Odd Couple, 12 Angry Men, and The 39 Steps.

Rounding Third highlights the trials and triumphs of family life, sports, and learning to balance expectations with reality. In the very first scene, Don, the "win-at-all-costs" coach, meets with rookie, Michael, who just wants to support his kid and have some fun. They begin drafting the team that they eventually take to the championship game as the play continues, and, immediately, their stark differences come to light. Barreling forward into practices and games, the two coaches develop a somewhat functional (and highly comedic) relationship as they try, fail, and try again to coach the "team" to victory, including doing the macarena for warm ups. Half way through the show (and the season), Don and Micahel open up about their personal lives in several unexpected and vulnerable moments that will touch the hearts of all.

Mirroring the nostalgia written within the story, the Flat Rock Playhouse production team has crafted an environment that captures the iconography of Little League sports and will have audiences almost smelling the leather of the catcher's glove. With the actors surrounded by dugout benches, a large batting cage, and unwieldy equipment, audiences will immerse themselves in the production as though heading out to the ballpark carefree and full of excitement of what's to come.

Rounding Third stars Flat Rock Favorites, Scott Treadway and JP Sarro. Treadway most recently appeared in All Shook Up and directed Separate Beds. Treadway also was recently voted as WNC's Best Actor through Mountain Xpress. JP Sparro last appeared at the Playhouse in Mamma Mia. This talented team will delight audiences with top-notch physical comedy as well as nuanced performances of genuine characters that will hit straight home.

Rounding Third is served by Bill Muñoz as Production Stage Manager along with Assistant Stage Manager, Elly Leidner. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Dennis C. Maulden, CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, and David Gerena will serve as Scenic, Lighting, Costume, and Sound Design respectively. Cassidy Bowles will design the properties.

Rounding Third is brought to you in part by Mainstage Series Sponsor Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Co-Opening Night Sponsors Rug and Home and Fields Auto Group, Transportation Sponsor Hunter Subaru, Hearing Loop Sponsor Asheville Head, Neck, and Ear Surgeons, and Executive Producer Morris Broadband.

Rounding Third runs August 29th - Sept. 8th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets for adults or children can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Pictured: Scott Treadway and JP Sarro





