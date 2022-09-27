Flat Rock Playhouse Presents MAMMA MIA! Next Month

Flat Rock Playhouse is bringing the ever-popular Mamma Mia! back to 'The Rock' for an all-new performance. Mamma Mia! is the mega-hit Broadway show about a daughter's dream, a mother's secret, and a trip down the aisle you will never forget.

Featuring songs like, "Dancing Queen", "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!", "Thank You for the Music", and "Honey, Honey" you already know it's a show you're going to love! Bring your best friends, put on your dancing shoes, dust off your vocal chords and get ready to sing and dance along with us for a joyful night of pure fun and awesome music!

"This is the 'don't miss' show of our 2022 season! Mamma Mia! is back on the Rock with a brand new production that will literally have you dancing in aisles. I am thrilled to bring this show back on the Leiman Mainstage with an incredible cast of powerhouse voices to bring this music to life," said Director/Artistic Associate Matthew Glover.

Featuring Cayman Ilika as Donna, Merrill Peiffer as Tanya, Tauren Hagans as Rosie, John Preator as Harry, Eddie Maldonado as Bill, Jason Watson as Sam, Nicolette Hernendez as Sophie, JJ Niemann as Sky, Jelani Bell, Evan Bertram, Louis Hansen, Kaitlyn Harrington, JP LaPorte, PJ Palmer, Mady Bec Rogers, Kelsey Schergen, Scott Treadway, and J. Taylor Wright.

Mamma Mia! is presented by WTZQ, Terri Eisenhauer Signature Properties, and Wag! A Unique Pet Boutique. Flat Rock Playhouse's 2022 Season is supported by Optimum,

WHKP, Asheville Ear Nose and Throat, and WTZQ as well as the North Carolina Arts

Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org

Mamma Mia! will run Friday, October 21 through Sunday, November 13 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $45 to $65. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.