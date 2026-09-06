FOOTHILLS POPS: SYMPHONY OF THE SHIRE To Be Presented By Western Piedmont Symphony

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WESTERN PIEDMONT SYMPHONY (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents FOOTHILLS POPS: SYMPHONY OF THE SHIRE on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. This fantasy-filled program invites audiences on an epic musical adventure through some of the most imaginative worlds of film, television, and gaming. This season's FOOTHILLS POPS Series is presented in partnership with J.E. Broyhill Civic Center.

Music Director Matthew Troy and the WESTERN PIEDMONT SYMPHONY bring these worlds to life through music from The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Hook, World of Warcraft, The Chronicles of Narnia, and more. From sweeping orchestral themes and heroic adventures to moments of mystery and wonder, the program brings audiences back to the fantasy worlds, unforgettable characters, and stories that have captured imaginations for generations.

The adventure extends beyond the stage. Come as you are or join in the fun with costumes, cosplay, and Renaissance-inspired attire. Either way, you'll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of your favorite fantasy worlds, with their unforgettable music brought to life by Western Piedmont Symphony. And don't be surprised if you spot a few hobbits, wizards, or other fantastical characters wandering through the lobby.

Music Director Matthew Troy shares his enthusiasm for the upcoming performance: 'Western Piedmont Symphony is thrilled to kick off our 62nd Season with a trip to Middle Earth and beyond! A world of fantasy, imagination, distant lands, and epic music awaits. Join us as we spend an evening performing some of the most incredible music from fantasy films and video games ever made. Whether you are a fan of Lord of the Rings, Halo, Beetlejuice, Game of Thrones, or Harry Potter, there is something for everyone, and I invite everyone to join us for a fun-filled Foothills Pops concert with your symphony!'

Also new this season, WESTERN PIEDMONT SYMPHONY is partnering with Kilty Pleasure Tours to offer round-trip shuttle service from the SALT Block in Hickory to the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center for select Foothills Pops concerts. The first shuttle will roll out for SYMPHONY OF THE SHIRE on September 12, with just 14 seats available at $21 per person (concert ticket not included). Guests can park for free at the SALT Block, arrive at the WPS offices by 6:15 p.m., and depart for Lenoir at 6:30 p.m. Following the concert, the shuttle will return guests to the SALT Block. Space is very limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call the WPS Box Office at 828-324-8603 or book online at https://wpsymphony.org/event/foothills-pops-symphony-of-the-shire

FOOTHILLS POPS tickets are $33-$58 for adults. Student tickets are $10 with a valid ID. (Students can purchase $10 tickets in section B only when accompanied by an adult who also buys a ticket in the same section. Students may also buy individual $10 tickets in section C without requiring an additional adult ticket purchase.)

To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org, call 828-324-8603, or stop by the Western Piedmont Symphony Box Office located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, where FOOTHILLS POPS concerts are held, is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir, NC 28645 (on Highway 321).

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