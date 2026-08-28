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THE COTTAGE to Make Lake Norman Premiere at Davidson Community Players

Julia Howard and Ben Allen lead the cast at Armour Street Theatre in Davidson.

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THE COTTAGE to Make Lake Norman Premiere at Davidson Community Players

Following a summer season of back-to-back musical theater hits "Evita" and "Million Dollar Quartet," Davidson Community Players will present Sandy Rustin's comedy "The Cottage" September 10-27 at Armour Street Theatre. This marks the play's Lake Norman premiere after its 2023 Broadway run.

Director Hanley Smith, a Davidson College graduate, originated the role of Deirdre in the world premiere of "The Cottage" and later portrayed Sylvia at the award-winning Florida Studio Theatre.

The story centers on romantic protagonist Sylvia Van Kipness (Julia Howard), who meets her lover Beau (Ben Allen) for their annual weekend rendezvous at his family's country cottage. Unexpected guests with close ties to the couple, including Marjorie (Amanda Pippin), Clark (Andrew Pippin), Deirdre (Cate Jo), and Richard (Andrew Williams), arrive, and the weekend quickly descends into a chaotic jumble of affairs.

For director Hanley Smith, returning to her college town to direct a play with which she has a personal connection is a full-circle moment: "I originated the role of Deirdre and had the honor of playing Sylvia, and now as the director I am still in awe of how Sandy Rustin masterfully blends Noël Coward-style wit with a very modern comedic sensibility," says Smith. "It's a joy to bring this show I love so much to a community I care deeply about. This farce, full of twists and turns, will not only delight audiences but is also the kind of show they will continue discussing long after the final curtain."

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