Davidson Community Players Present ROUNDING THIRD

ROUNDING THIRD is the tumultuous journey of two Little League coaches through an entire season, from their first tentative meeting to the climactic championship game.

The audience is the stand-in for the team, so the coaches speak directly to the audience about competition, character, punctuality, and the importance of wearing the right equipment.

Some mature language. Held OUTDOORS at the Armour Street Theater Limited capacity. Performances Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30pm; Sundays @ 2pm.