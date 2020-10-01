Children's Theatre of Charlotte Announces Virtual Season

The virtual season consists of three newly-commissioned works, and a fourth that continues the message of compassion and kindness rooted in the Theatre’s work.

Amidst the global pandemic, Children's Theatre of Charlotte had to quickly adapt to provide theatre experiences in a new way. For the first time in the Theatre's 72-year history, every audience member will have front row tickets - sitting at the edge of their seats from the comfort of their homes.

The virtual season consists of three newly-commissioned works, and a fourth that continues the message of compassion and kindness rooted in the Theatre's work.

The Velveteen Rabbit

December 2020

For all ages

Adapted by Michelle Hoppe-Long | From the story by Margery Williams

A child's love of his favorite toy literally brings this story to life.

A little boy awakens Christmas morning to discover a Velveteen Rabbit among his gifts. Adored at first, then cast to the toy box, the Rabbit is snubbed by the other toys for being old-fashioned. Over time, a friendship blossoms. The Velveteen Rabbit learns what it means to be truly loved by the Boy - and the smiles and tears that come from being "real". Adapted from the classic book, this poignant story has charmed generations of families and continues to be cherished by audiences today.

Themes: Becoming one's self, unconditional love, friendship

On Sale October 2020

GRIMMZ Fairy Tales

January 2021

For ages 7+

By Christopher Parks, Rahsheem Shabazz, and Ron Lee McGill

Brothers put a spin on classic fairy tales in this hip-hop revelation for the younger generation.

Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop fable story dance-pop sensation, have come back home to the city where they grew up to give a concert. They're known not just for their sounds but for their powerful storytelling, an inventive remix of familiar classics. The brothers put a modern spin on valuable life lessons in Snow White and the Seven Shawties, Down with Rapunzel, Hanzel & Gretel: Lost in the Hood, and their brand new release based on Rumpelstiltskin. Pay your bling, hear them sing and get ready to drop the mic in this unforgettable theatrical experience.

Themes: Understanding and appreciation, helping others, the power of music

On Sale October 2020

My Wonderful Birthday Suit

February 2021

For ages 4+

By Gloria Bond Clunie

A surprise birthday party gives three children something truly amazing to celebrate - their differences.

Rainbows, moonbeams and a bit of birthday magic make for a super-fun party! But friendships are questioned when judgements and comments about skin color slip out. By sharing experiences, the children learn important lessons about understanding and acceptance that pave the way to forgiveness. This spectacular story told with music, an awesome puppet named Bobo the bird and the wonder of a magical Thinking Tree will give everyone something to ponder. Each of us is a gift "wrapped" in our own unique way but it's what's on the inside that truly makes us special. This powerful conversation-starter proves that you're never too young (or too old) to be kind.

Themes: Tolerating differences, acceptance, understanding and celebrating diversity

On Sale October 2020

Tropical Secrets: Holocaust Refugees in Cuba

March 2021

For ages 8+

By Margarita Engle | Adapted for the stage by LM Feldman

Kindness casts a welcomed light against the dark shadow of the Holocaust.

11-year-old Daniel has escaped Nazi Germany and finds himself alone on the shores of Havana, Cuba. He meets a spirited girl with some painful secrets of her own. Through their unlikely bond, she introduces Daniel to the language, music and history of Cuban culture. However, once Cuba enters the war these two young friends are faced with some dangerous choices that will ultimately test their friendship. This production is part of The Kindness Project.

Themes: The Holocaust, Cuban history and culture, immigration, kindness

