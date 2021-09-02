Charlotte Symphony's 90th Season Begins with VIVALDI'S FOUR SEASONS

Music Director Christopher Warren-Green will open the Charlotte Symphony's 90th season with a concert featuring works by some of Italy's most celebrated composers, including Vivaldi's beloved The Four Seasons. The performances take place Friday, October 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons will replace the previously announced Russian Masters program to accommodate a reduced orchestra and allow for additional spacing onstage for wind and brass players who are unable to be masked.

The concerts will open with Respighi's Trittico Botticelliano, a work inspired by three famous paintings by Sandro Botticelli: Spring, The Adoration of the Magi, and The Birth of Venus. The program will also include the Intermezzo from Mascagni's opera Cavalleria Rusticana; Biber's Battalia for Strings and Continuo; and Vivaldi's musical depiction of the four seasons featuring violinist Paul Huang as soloist.

The Saturday performance will be broadcast live on WDAV 89.9 (wdav.org). Radio host Fred Child - from American Public Media's Performance Today, the most listened to classical music radio show in America - will host the broadcast live from the Knight Theater.