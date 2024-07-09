Charlotte Symphony Gala Welcomes Sphinx Virtuosi for Annual Concert and Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sphinx Virtuosi will kick off their national tour at the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s (CSO) Annual Concert and Gala on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

Conductor Laureate Christopher Warren-Green will lead the CSO, alongside the Sphinx Virtuosi, in an exhilarating program featuring five works by Black and Latinx composers, including the World Premiere of American Forms by Los Angeles-based composer Levi Taylor.

Comprised of some of the most accomplished Black and Latinx musicians, the Sphinx Virtuosi will perform alongside the Charlotte Symphony and in their own separate selections.

Adé Williams, a violinist and two-time Sphinx Competition laureate, will perform as soloist in “Summer” from Piazzolla’s colorful Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

The Charlotte Symphony Annual Gala will include an elegant cocktail reception and seated dinner at the Ritz-Carlton’s Urban Garden, followed by the performance at the Belk Theater. Guests are invited to dress in black-tie attire for this special evening.

The Sphinx Virtuosi serves as a flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization — the leading social justice non-profit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Comprised of 18 accomplished Black and Latinx artists, a critical aim of the Sphinx Virtuosi is to evolve and transform the face of classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement.

As part of their visit to Charlotte, the Sphinx Virtuosi will collaborate with local schools to bring music to students and engage with the community.

Tickets

Tickets for the Annual Gala Concert are available now at charlottesymphony.org. For tickets and information about the full Gala experience, which includes a pre-concert reception and dinner at Urban Garden and premium seating at the concert, please visit charlottesymphony.org/gala.

About the Charlotte Symphony

One of the premier music organizations in the Southeastern United States and the oldest operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) connects with more than 130,000 music lovers each year through its lively season of concerts, broadcasts, community events, and robust educational programs. The CSO is committed to its mission of uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. The CSO employs 65 professional full-time orchestra musicians, fosters three youth orchestras, and offers significant educational support aimed at serving the under-resourced areas of our community. Founded in 1932, the Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and serves the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the transformative power of live music.

Comments