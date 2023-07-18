Celebrate Christmas In July At The Charlotte Symphony- Tickets Now Available for the 2023 Holiday Season 

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is spreading holiday cheer early this year by celebrating Christmas in July!

Tickets go on sale today, July 18, 2023, for the Symphony's 2023 holiday concerts, including beloved annual traditions like Handel's Messiah and Holiday Pops, seasonal favorites like Elf in Concert and Cirque de Noël, and unique new performances like A Very Thorgy Christmas, featuring drag queen Thorgy Thor, and Soulful Christmas, a celebration of Black-centered holiday music, including African carols, gospel songs, and soul and R&B holiday favorites.

Elf in Concert (November 24–25)

CineConcerts and Warner Bros Themed Entertainment bring another once-in-a-lifetime concert event: Elf in Concert, bringing the timeless holiday classic to Charlotte featuring the Charlotte Symphony performing every note from John Debney's heartwarming score while the entire film is projected on a 40-foot HD screen. Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Will Ferrell, the film is considered by many to be one of the best holiday movies of all time.

Majestic Brass (November 28)

Herald the holidays with Charlotte Symphony brass! Shimmering sounds of jubilant Christmas favorites will fill you with the warmth and joy of the season.

Handel's Messiah (December 1–3)

Handel's stunning masterpiece is back by popular demand. Join your CSO, Charlotte Master Chorale, and four soloists for this enduring oratorio filled with passion and exquisite beauty.

Soulful Christmas (December 8)

Experience the soulful roots of the holiday season through the Charlotte Symphony's program of Black-centered Christmas music. Featuring spirituals, contemporary favorites, and music from around the world, this production showcases classics from legends like Donny Hathaway and

Stevie Wonder, while introducing global carols like the traditional South African melody "Sizalelwe Indodana."

A Very Thorgy Christmas (December 10)

Thorgy Thor is back! Famed for her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent from RuPaul's Drag Race to concert halls, The Queen of Classical Music returns to the Queen City for a fabulous musical holiday extravaganza with your CSO!

Holiday Pops (December 15–17)

Create lasting memories with family and friends at the Charlotte Symphony's annual holiday show with sing-alongs, falling snow, and so much more.

Cirque de Noël (December 20–23)

The circus meets the symphony! Back with a fresh show filled with awe-inspiring acrobatics and musical holiday favorites, this event will fill your family with the wonder of the season.

Buy one, get one half off for select performances. Tickets are available now and may be purchased online at Click Here.

