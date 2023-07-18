Celebrate Christmas In July At The Charlotte Symphony- Tickets Now Available for the 2023 Holiday Season 

Season to include Elf in Concert, Majestic Brass, Handel's Messiah, Holiday Pops, Soulful Christmas, A Very Thorgy Christmas, and Cirque de Noël.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Blumenthal Performing Arts Photo 4 Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Blumenthal Performing Arts

Celebrate Christmas In July At The Charlotte Symphony- Tickets Now Available for the 2023 Holiday Season 

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is spreading holiday  cheer early this year by celebrating Christmas in July!

Tickets go on sale today, July 18, 2023, for the Symphony's 2023 holiday concerts, including beloved annual traditions like Handel's Messiah and Holiday Pops, seasonal favorites like Elf in Concert and Cirque de Noël, and unique  new performances like A Very Thorgy Christmas, featuring drag queen Thorgy Thor, and Soulful Christmas, a celebration of Black-centered holiday music, including African carols,  gospel songs, and soul and R&B holiday favorites. 

 

Elf in Concert (November 24–25) 

CineConcerts and Warner Bros Themed Entertainment bring another once-in-a-lifetime concert  event: Elf in Concert, bringing the timeless holiday classic to Charlotte featuring the Charlotte  Symphony performing every note from John Debney's heartwarming score while the entire film  is projected on a 40-foot HD screen. Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Will Ferrell, the film  is considered by many to be one of the best holiday movies of all time.  

Majestic Brass (November 28) 

Herald the holidays with Charlotte Symphony brass! Shimmering sounds of jubilant Christmas  favorites will fill you with the warmth and joy of the season. 

 

Handel's Messiah (December 1–3) 

Handel's stunning masterpiece is back by popular demand. Join your CSO, Charlotte Master  Chorale, and four soloists for this enduring oratorio filled with passion and exquisite beauty. 

 

Soulful Christmas (December 8) 

Experience the soulful roots of the holiday season through the Charlotte Symphony's program of  Black-centered Christmas music. Featuring spirituals, contemporary favorites, and music from  around the world, this production showcases classics from legends like Donny Hathaway and 

Stevie Wonder, while introducing global carols like the traditional South African melody  "Sizalelwe Indodana." 

 

A Very Thorgy Christmas (December 10) 

Thorgy Thor is back! Famed for her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent from RuPaul's Drag  Race to concert halls, The Queen of Classical Music returns to the Queen City for a fabulous  musical holiday extravaganza with your CSO!  

 

Holiday Pops (December 15–17) 

Create lasting memories with family and friends at the Charlotte Symphony's annual holiday  show with sing-alongs, falling snow, and so much more.  

 

Cirque de Noël (December 20–23) 

The circus meets the symphony! Back with a fresh show filled with awe-inspiring acrobatics and  musical holiday favorites, this event will fill your family with the wonder of the season. 

 

Buy one, get one half off for select performances. Tickets are available now and may be  purchased online at Click Here.  

One of the premier music organizations in the Southeastern United States and the oldest  operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO)  connects with more than 100,000 music lovers each year through its lively season of concerts,  broadcasts, community events, and robust educational programs. The CSO is committed to its  mission of uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. The CSO employs 62  professional full-time orchestra musicians, fosters three youth orchestras, and offers significant  educational support aimed at serving the under-resourced areas of our community. Founded in  1932, the Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and aims to  serve the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the  transformative power of live music. 




RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
BMC DANCE Set For Next Month at Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center Photo
BMC DANCE Set For Next Month at Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center

BMC Dance, performances and conversations with choreographers Eleanor Hullihan, Rashaun Mitchell, Silas Riener and Mina Nishimura, is set for Saturday, August 5, 2023 at  Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center.

2
Second Annual Black Mountain College International Artist Prize Awarded to Adelita Husni-B Photo
Second Annual Black Mountain College International Artist Prize Awarded to Adelita Husni-Bey

Following an extensive search across disciplines, BMC Prize nominators Arooj Aftab, Bonnie Jones, Euridice Arratia, Richard Colton, and Daniela Perez selected Adelita Husni-Bey as the recipient of the $20,000 annual grant for international or national artists working in the spirit of Black Mountain College (1933-1957). 

3
The Magnetic Theatres 4th Annual One Act Play Festival to Return in August Photo
The Magnetic Theatre's 4th Annual One Act Play Festival to Return in August

The Magnetic Theatre's One Act Play Festival returns for its fourth year of short plays, featuring a variety of different stories, playwrights, local directors, and incredible performers.

4
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Blumenthal Performing Arts Photo
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Blumenthal Performing Arts

What did our critic think of SIX THE MUSICAL at Blumenthal Performing Arts?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Chinese Lady
Three Bone Theatre (7/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Home For the Holidays
Mountain Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Hendersonville Theatre (7/07-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unto These Hills
Mountainside Theatre (5/27-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Doll's House, Part 2
Mint Museum Randolph (8/03-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Explorer's Club
Duke Family Performance Hall (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Mountain Theatre Company (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Legacy Theater and Music Company (8/04-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Mountain Theatre Company (7/28-8/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You