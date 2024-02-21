Cast Set For PlayMakers Production of Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

PlayMakers Repertory Company will present production of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

A stylish whodunit, this year marks the 90th anniversary of the publication of Agatha Christie’s classic book. Christie’s Estate personally requested Ludwig to adapt it for the stage.

“We can only speculate on how Christie would perceive our contemporary obsession with true crime and violence and their cultural proliferation in mass entertainment from movies to television to podcasts,” writes PlayMakers’ Resident Dramaturg Gregory Kable. “What we can confidently assess for ourselves, though, is the Christie legacy in this latest incarnation of one of her best-known works.”

This incarnation, Kable adds, is reimagined, putting its audience in the enviable role of judge and jury.

The PlayMakers’ production is directed by Tracy Bersley and stars veteran resident company member Jeffrey Blair Cornell (Much Ado About Nothing, PlayMakers) as Hercule Poirot.

Joining Cornell are Hope Alexander (As You Like It, PlayMakers), Jim Roof (Wit, The Alliance), Julia Gibson, (Misery, PlayMakers), Jeffrey Meanza (Hamlet, PlayMakers), and Gwendolyn Schwinke (Much Ado About Nothing, PlayMakers), They are joined by Saleemah Sharpe (The Legend of Georgia McBride, PlayMakers), Hayley Cartee (Much Ado About Nothing, PlayMakers) and Adam Valentine (The Legend of Georgia McBride, PlayMakers). First-year UNC’s Professional Actor Training Program students Reez Bailey and Matthew Donahue complete the company.

The creative team includes Tony Cisek (Scenic Designer), Marcella Barbeau (Lighting), and Michael Keck (Sound), all of whom are making their PlayMakers’ debut. Anne Kennedy (A Wrinkle in Time, PlayMakers) is designing the costume. UNC’s Department of Dramatic Art AlumnaKatie Cunningham will serve as Vocal Coach.

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Murder on the Orient Express opens Saturday, March 9, and runs through March 24. For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org.

Performance and Special Event Schedule:

March 6 - 8 — Preview performances

March 9 — Opening Performance & Press Opening

March 10 — Share the Show: Childcare Available

March 17 — Open Captioned Performance and Post-Show Discussion

March 19 — ASL Interpretation / Audio Description