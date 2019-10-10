Benson Foundation For The Arts' 20th Anniversary Season Opens This Weekend!

Benson Foundation for the Arts celebrates their 20th anniversary season on stage at the W.J. Barefoot Auditorium. The Benson Foundation for the Arts was formed with the support of Benson town government to revitalize the former Benson High School Auditorium, which sat vacant since 1981. The goal: to provide a facility to accommodate the cultural and civic needs of the area. Now 20 years later, the 2019-20 season fills the W.J. Barefoot Auditorium with widely beloved classics as well as sensational local favorites.

The 20th Anniversary Season opens on October 12th with Neil Simon's Tony Award winning THE ODD COUPLE directed by Jeri Keith Liles. One of America's most-beloved comedies, Benson native DH Johnson stars as recent divorcee Oscar Madison and Benson favorite Johnathan Carlos plays recently separated Felix Unger. The popular play, adapted into a hit film and a long-running television series, asks 'Can a fussy clean freak and an establish slob share an apartment without driving each other crazy?!!'

This holiday season features THE EMBERS CHRISTMAS SHOW for one night only on December 7th. The Embers are widely considered a musical MARVEL who laid the groundwork for 'Beach Music' in the Carolinas, Virginias and on every beach to the Gulf Coast. The Embers are a true musical tradition since 1958 for many Americans from children to adults.

The 2019-20 season returns in February with BENSON'S GOT TALENT, JR., a wonderful opportunity to showcase the amazing singers, dancers, musicians, actors and other talented youth (ages 8 to 18) from Benson and surrounding areas. The BFA will close the 20th Season with a gambler, a missionary and one big game of craps in the spring musical GUYS AND DOLLS, with a new vision by director Christopher MacDow.

For THE ODD COUPLE tickets and season subscriptions, please visit TheBensonArts.com or call the box office at (919) 894- 3825.





