YOURS, SINCERELY, A SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY Announced at Millbrook Playhouse

Turn back the clock to 1942 with a dynamic new musical that captures the spirit of a bygone era when radio was king, the world was at war, and popular music was really good music.

Millbrook Playhouse returns with a brand new musical revue penned by one of Millbrook's most beloved artists Shannon Agnew, for nine performances from July 9 through July 18.

"Yours Sincerely, A Sentimental Journey is a great way to reopen our Main Stage Season after a long year of waiting," says Millbrooks Artistic Director David Leidholdt.

"The show is not only highly entertaining but a beautiful tribute to the men and women who have served in our armed forces. What makes it even more unique is that our writer, Shannon Agnew, has made great efforts to honor our Clinton County hometown heroes. It's the perfect way to come together, have some fun and support our heroes as well as the arts," says Leidholdt.

Yours Sincerely, A Sentimental Journey is set in the old Piper Factory warehouse from 1942 through 1954. The story centers around the "Sentimental Journey Radio Hour" hosted by Bob Davis, a Bob Hope style performer who has gathered a group of top-notch players to entertain the troops from World War II through the Korean War. His team includes Danny Blizzard, the "Hoofer," Rosemary Robertson, the scintillating songstress, the bombshell Marilyn Kemp and the up and comer Josh McMillian. Come sing, swing, and join in the fun as they recreate a USO show from each era while telling the stories, jokes and pay tribute to our local servicemen and women.

This heartwarming and toe-tapping musical salute to our soldiers is not to be missed! Featuring some of the most famous songs of the era; Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy, In the Mood, Night and Day, Tennessee Waltz, I'll be Seeing You, and many more!

The book for Yours Sincerely, A Sentimental Journey, is by Shannon Agnew and is directed by David E. Leidholdt. Mo Ortbal serves as the Musical Director and Arranger, and Danny Durr provides choreography.

The talented troupe of actors includes long-time Millbrook performer Nicholas Carroll as Bob Davis, Madeline Grace Smith as Rosemary, Corey Bryant as Danny, Michelle Lemon as Marilyn, and Joshua Glover as Josh. The Set Design is by Aaron White, Lighting Design by Caleb Stroman, Costume Design by Bonnie Hall, and Props Design by V.C. Deener. The Production is Stage Managed by Michaela Barczak, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Kayla Shutters.

