YELLOW GOAT PINK GOAT Comes To Pharmacy Theatre In June

Pharmacy Theatre has announced the debut of "Yellow Goat Pink Goat," a compelling new play written by an anonymous local playwright. This thought-provoking production will take the stage for a limited run, exploring the intricate tapestry of human relationships and the multifaceted nature of interpersonal connections.

"Yellow Goat Pink Goat" delves into the various dimensions of how people interact with one another, weaving together themes of love, friendship, betrayal, forgiveness, and the broader concept of empathy and understanding. Each performance promises a unique and introspective journey into the heart of what it means to connect with others.

The show will run for six nights, with each performance beginning at 8 PM:

- June 6th: Austin Shay

- June 7th: Nikki Salisbury

- June 8th:Rita Smith

- June 13th: Patti Uhrich

- June 14th: Tabitha Borges

- June 15th: Paul Hood

Tickets for "Yellow Goat Pink Goat" are now available and can be purchased online at http://pharmacy.booktix.com.

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'Yellow Goat Pink Goat' to our community," said Austin Shay, Artistic Director. "This play is a beautiful and insightful exploration of the human experience, and we believe it will resonate deeply with our audience. Each performance is crafted to offer a fresh perspective, making every night a unique experience."

Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary production that promises to leave a lasting impact. Secure your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable theatrical event.

