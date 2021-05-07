World-Famous Carnegie Deli Partners With The FREDDY Program For Fundraiser

The most famous name in deli, Carnegie Deli, is partnering with the State Theatre FREDDY Awards program for a fundraiser on May 12th.

"We are so grateful to partner with the Carnegie Deli to raise funds for the FREDDY program. There isn't a better way to enjoy watching our local theatre students than with a treat from the most iconic delicatessen brand...made famous by their location in Manhattan's theatre district," comments Denise Smith, VP of Development, State Theatre. "We appreciate their support and hope that it will make the FREDDY television special even more memorable for fans of the program."

On May 12th, a portion of all purchases from carnegiedeli.com will go directly to the FREDDY Fund, to help sustain the popular and life-changing program for high school musical programs in the region. Carnegie Deli ships free nationwide on all orders.

"Carnegie Deli has always had a deep love of live theatre. Named after Carnegie Hall, we have been honored to serve musicians, actors, comedians, crew, and patrons of the arts for years!" said Sarri Harper, CEO, Carnegie Deli Group & Carnegie Deli Franchising. "We are thrilled to be able to use our online store to help support live arts at the State Theatre and in the Easton community."

"Theatre and food have a lot in common. Passing down traditions, sharing experiences, and making memories that last a lifetime are synonymous with live theatre and authentic delicatessen. I grew up in Easton and know first hand how special the State Theatre and the Freddy Awards are," said Marisa (Trembler) Flynn, Brand Director, Carnegie Deli. "Now, working with Carnegie Deli and some of the most delicious and decadent food in the world, it is an honor to be able to use our online shop to support the next generation of performers, musicians, and crew members."