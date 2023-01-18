Warm Up With The Cumberland Valley School of Music At ICEFEST 2023

The Cumberland Valley School of Music will host a day of FREE musical events during Downtown Chambersburg's IceFest 2023.

On Saturday, January 28 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, events for all ages will be held inside Central Presbyterian Church, 40 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA. Everyone is invited to attend at any time throughout the event and may stay as long as desired.

The schedule of events is as follows:

10-3 Coloring Room

11:00-11:45 Musikgarten Class sample- Ages newborn-5 (with Heather McEndree)

12:00-12:40 Sample piano lessons (with Marie Hershey)

12:45- 1:15 Guitar Sampler with (Joel Newman)

12:45-1:30 Percussion Presentation (with Marlin Barnes)

2:00-2:30 Cello "Play In" (sample cello music from each of the Suzuki books with Jane Peatling and Ruthie Showalter)

3:00 Symphonic band Concert

The day will end with a performance by CVSM's Symphonic Band at 3:00 pm. Directed by Tim Gotwald, band selections include: Duke Ellington; Medley by Duke Ellington, arr. Calvin Custer; Great Gate of Kiev by Modest Mussorgsky (dedicated to the citizens of the Ukraine); Viva Music by Alfred Reed; and Music for a Carnival by Clare Grundman. Greg Plasterer will serve as announce for the concert.

More information on IceFest can be found at https://www.icefestpa.com/.

Since 1990, Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM) is committed to creating a musical community where high quality instruction and performance opportunities are available to all. Over 750 students - newborn through senior citizens - are served by CVSM with instruction provided in music, drama and more through individual and group lessons, camps and classes. Live performance opportunities are provided through events such as recitals, concerts and the annual student Performathon. Additionally, the school sponsors scholarship programs. CVSM strongly believes that the benefits of the study of music and the participation in musical activities extend beyond musical proficiency to academic and vocational performance, social skills and enriching one's life experiences.