WORKING The Musical Will Be Performed at Gettysburg Community Theatre This Week

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, reopened in April 2021 for in-person public performances and classes after being shuttered for a year due to the pandemic. Now in its 13th season, GCT continues to offer educational, performance, and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities year-round.

Playing only six live performances 7pm July 9, 10, 16, 17 and 2pm July 11 and 18, and only three streaming performances 7pm July 16, 17 & 24, the GCT production of WORKING is a highly original look at the landscape of the American workplace, and how our jobs inform and give meaning to our lives. Based on Studs Terkel's 1970's best-selling book of interviews with American workers, WORKING paints a vivid portrait of the men and women the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the waitress, the millworker, the mason, and the housewife, just to name a few. This 2021 Broadway revival version features music written by a slate of amazing composers that include six time Grammy Award winner James Taylor, Lin Manuel-Miranda (Hamilton), and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked).

Directed by GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr with music direction by Jane Johnston from East Berlin leading a small band combo live on stage, with stage management by Kevin Foster from Mechanicsburg, the ensemble cast playing 3-4 characters each includes: Andrew Adcock, Jamie Bowman, Lisa Cadigan, and Carrie Conklin from Gettysburg, and Mathew Barninger, April Howard, Joshua Rikas and Drew Derreth from Hanover.

"What an incredible and timely piece WORKING is," says Carr. "At a time when we are (fingers crossed) coming out of a yearlong pandemic, where many of us had to go on unemployment for a portion of 2020, but then also many were able to continue to work long hours (masks and all). Even now, most restaurants and some other industries are all hiring right now and very understaffed. It is important for us to be looking at how work shapes our identity, shapes our community, and also how valuable our time is, and then of course we must ask: what does it do to us as a people when you can't find work...or when you can't find workers? I think we should all respect everyone in their own jobs for it all comes around. Each job helps the American wheel turn. The American worker is what fuels our country and this show celebrates that as it takes a look at many different jobs. I feel it so important to look at theatre pieces such as this...it is definitely not Annie or The Sound Of Music, but it is inspiring and very relevant. I hope people will come see us. GCT is back!"

Tickets for in person and streaming can be purchased at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org with tickets also on sale at the door if any seats are available, but since GCT is a very small 80 seat theatre, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online. Auditions and volunteer opportunities can also be found online.

The 2021 remaining GCT season includes: Simply Cinderella and Jack And The Beanstalk 2pm July 11 (streaming), Kids On Broadway 2pm July 18 (streaming), Improv Comedy Night 7pm July 24 (streaming), The Rainbow Fish 4pm July 23 (live) and 2pm August 1 (streaming), Snow White 4pm July 30 (live) and 2pm August 8 (streaming), The Carol Burnett Show LIVE 7pm August 6, 7, 13, 14, 2pm August 8 & 15 (live) and 7pm August 20 & 2pm August 21 (streaming), Steel Magnolias 7pm September 10, 11, 17, 18, 2pm September 12 & 19 (live) and streaming performances on demand any time September 24-27, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 7pm October 8, 9, 15, 16, 2pm October 10 & 17 (live) and streaming performances on demand any time October 22-24, All Together Now! 7pm November 12, 13 & 14, 2pm November 13 & 14 (live) and streaming performance on demand any time November 15, James And The Giant Peach Jr. 7pm December 3, 4, 10, 11, 2pm December 5 & 12.

More information and donation information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org