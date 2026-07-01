Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at Hershey Theatre

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Based on the life and times of singer-songwriter, Neil Diamond, A Beautiful Noise is a good bit more than the typical jukebox musical. The framing device of the story is that current day Neil Diamond, played expertly by Robert Westenberg, is reluctantly visiting a therapist (Lisa Renee Pitts) to work through some issues. Westenberg’s Diamond is gruff, surly and weary. He seems miles away from the smiling, glittery star of yesteryear.

The sessions serve as the narration to connect the dots of the major events of his life and to bring understanding and meaning to his current state of mind. Soon we are introduced to the younger Neil played by Nick Fradiani. Fradiani, impressively, goes all in in regards to replicating the looks and sound of the singer. This was a welcomed change compared to the recent Tina Turner musical at Hershey, where the lead actress sounded a lot less like Turner, and a lot more like Beyonce.

Along the way we get all of Diamond’s greatest hits such as, Kentucky Woman, You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, Hello Again, and, of course, Sweet Caroline. While some tunes were sung as part of a performance, others were used to further the narrative of the story, sometimes sung by other characters. This includes the showstopping Forever in Blue Jeans performed by the voluptuous, Amber Ardolino as Diamond’s ex-wife.

Speaking of ex-wives, this show does not shy away from the protagonist’s mistakes throughout his life. His life choices, good and bad are put on display with bravery and sincerity. The inclusion of personal and professional flaws is what separates this show from many others that tend to whitewash the biographical events of similar musicians.

Sets are sparse, which is appropriate for this show, since events occur in Diamond’s mind , rather than in reality. The diverse ensemble nicknamed “The Noise” , are a fun, yet surreal contribution to the story. They pop in and out of scenes with surprising frequency, never overstaying their welcome.

While you don’t need to be a Neil Diamond super-fan, it doesn’t hurt to have a basic familiarity with his catalog. The opening night audience seemed to be heavily populated by seniors. However, the story, the songs, and the production can be easily enjoyed by a wide range of ages. This beautiful show plays at Hershey through July 5th.

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