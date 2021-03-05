Virtual Spotlight Academy Launching Theatre Education for All Ages

Star of the Day is launching their Virtual Spotlight Academy to provide education classes to young people of all ages.

The Virtual Spotlight Academy will feature 4 tiers for various age groups: Little Stars (children ages 3-7), Jr. Spotlighters (children ages 8-12), Teen Spotlighters (age 13-15), and the Studio for children 16 and older. Each program will offer a variety of arts training that will help young people explore the magic of music, theatre, and dance..

Each program will be run by expert teaching artists, who have been carefully selected and vetted to create an experience that will build practical and pragmatic theatre skills. The Virtual Spotlight Academy will help with creativity, confidence, and communication,

"We have heard from parents that there is a huge demand for COVID safe educational opportunities,"says Star of the Day Artistic Director Kirsten Almeida, "and we are so excited we can offer this experience to children of all ages."

Enrollment ends on March 19th for Little Stars and on April 6th for the remaining programs. Visit staroftheday.org to enroll, or learn more about program offerings and curriculum for the Virtual Spotlight Academy.