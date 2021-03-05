Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virtual Spotlight Academy Launching Theatre Education for All Ages

Star of the Day brings their signature education experience online.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Virtual Spotlight Academy Launching Theatre Education for All Ages

Star of the Day is launching their Virtual Spotlight Academy to provide education classes to young people of all ages.

The Virtual Spotlight Academy will feature 4 tiers for various age groups: Little Stars (children ages 3-7), Jr. Spotlighters (children ages 8-12), Teen Spotlighters (age 13-15), and the Studio for children 16 and older. Each program will offer a variety of arts training that will help young people explore the magic of music, theatre, and dance..

Each program will be run by expert teaching artists, who have been carefully selected and vetted to create an experience that will build practical and pragmatic theatre skills. The Virtual Spotlight Academy will help with creativity, confidence, and communication,

"We have heard from parents that there is a huge demand for COVID safe educational opportunities,"says Star of the Day Artistic Director Kirsten Almeida, "and we are so excited we can offer this experience to children of all ages."

Enrollment ends on March 19th for Little Stars and on April 6th for the remaining programs. Visit staroftheday.org to enroll, or learn more about program offerings and curriculum for the Virtual Spotlight Academy.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut T-Shirt (Pink)
Belter T-Shirt
Scenery Bags - Beetlejuice Necklace

Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories
The Cumberland Valley School of Music Announces Performathon Photo

The Cumberland Valley School of Music Announces Performathon

BWW Review: LADY DAY AT EMERSONS BAR AND GRILL at EPAC Photo

BWW Review: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at EPAC

Open Stage Presents EVERYMAN Photo

Open Stage Presents EVERYMAN

Mount Aloysius Theatre Department Presents SPAMALOT Photo

Mount Aloysius Theatre Department Presents SPAMALOT


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Lost Nation Theater to Present Reading Of A New Play SAM & JIM IN HELL
  • Flynn's The Window on Main Variety Series Now Accepting Applications
  • Northern Stage Presents MUD SEASON MYSTERY: THE LODGER