Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Julie Halston, Faye Lane and Ellen Gallos Join Bucks County Playhouse's WORD OF MOUTH LIVE!

Article Pixel Jun. 21, 2020  

Bucks County Playhouse's Word of Mouth Live!, an online storytelling series, returns this Sunday, June 21 at 7pm with an all-new show featuring Broadway's Julie Halston, Faye Lane and Ellen Gallos.

This week's theme is "Interruptions." Hosted by BCP's Michaela Murphy and NPR's Ophira Eisenberg, Word of Mouth Live! is free of charge.

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: Julie Halston, Faye Lane and Ellen Gallos Join Bucks County Playhouse's WORD OF MOUTH LIVE!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Jessica Vosk, Tamar Greene, Mia Gentile and More Sing 'Till We Reach That Day'
  • VIDEO: Matt Lucas Joins West End Stars For 'Thank You Baked Potato'
  • VIDEO: Tim Minchin Releases New Single 'I'll Take Lonely Tonight'
  • VIDEO: Broadway Unites to Share Stories of Racism in the Industry for #WeAreNotaTrend