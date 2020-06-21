VIDEO: Julie Halston, Faye Lane and Ellen Gallos Join Bucks County Playhouse's WORD OF MOUTH LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Bucks County Playhouse's Word of Mouth Live!, an online storytelling series, returns this Sunday, June 21 at 7pm with an all-new show featuring Broadway's Julie Halston, Faye Lane and Ellen Gallos.

This week's theme is "Interruptions." Hosted by BCP's Michaela Murphy and NPR's Ophira Eisenberg, Word of Mouth Live! is free of charge.

Watch the video below!

