Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Heats Up with Tito Puente Jr. in Celebration of Legendary Father

Tito Puente, Jr. carries his father's musical legacy with him imprinted on both his physical being and locked in his soul. Son of the legendary Latin artist, Tito Puente, Sr. the younger Puente will celebrate the "King of Latin Music" with a performance on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30PM at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester. This will be his first-ever appearance at the intimate 327-seat venue when he presents a one-of-a-kind, high-voltage Afro-Cuban concert with his Latin Jazz Ensemble Band. Billboard Music Award-winner Puente, Jr. is determined to keep the artistry of his father alive while bringing his own distinct style of tropical and Latin jazz to audiences around the world. Tickets to this one-night only concert are just $20, general admission, with no ticket fees attached. The show is on the popular A. Roy Smith Mainstage at Uptown, at 226 N. High Street. For more about this show, other concerts and upcoming events, visit uptownwestchester.org or call (610) 356-2787.

Puente is on a passionate mission, determined to nurture the musical legacy left by his father. He refuses to let him become a distant memory. "He was just too vibrant, too exciting. There was magic in the music my father made," said Puente, Jr. "It made people happy all over the world."

Puente, Jr. has appeared in a tribute to his father on NBC's two hour special "The Apollo at 70: A Hot Night in Harlem." Symphony appearances include Dallas, San Antonio, Colorado, South Bend, and performances with the Palm Desert Symphony and the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch. "People who don't know anything about Latin music know my father and people always, always smile when they say my father's name," he confides. "That is a very special gift I have been given."

