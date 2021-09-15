Trans-Siberian Orchestra 25th Anniversary Tour To Visit Hershey

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour will be back for 2021. Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to GIANT Center for back-to-back shows on November 20, 2021, at 3 and 8 p.m. presented by WINK 104, 105.7 The X and CBS 21.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the group's landmark album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," this year's multi-sensory extravaganza kicks off on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across America including Hershey, Pa., on November 20.

Certified 3X platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling three million copies in the U.S., "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time. Including the mega-hit "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," the album spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

TSO's Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, "After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we're bringing 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories' back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It's been 25 years since Paul (O'Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let's celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone."

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.Trans-Siberian.com.