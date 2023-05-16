Touchstone's Annual FRESH VOICES Showcase Features The MFA Class Of 2024

Touchstone Theatre's Fresh Voices returns to premiere original devised works on June 2 and 3, 2023 at 7:30pm in Touchstone's 75-seat black box theatre on Bethlehem's Southside.

Fresh Voices has been a staple of Touchstone's apprentice program, which has fostered more than 70 theatre artists over the last 20 years. This season marks the fourth year of Touchstone's partnership with Moravian University, converting the longstanding apprenticeship into an MFA-granting curriculum.

The Fresh Voices showcase performance gives Moravian University/Touchstone's student apprentices an annual opportunity to explore and create their own solo and ensemble-based original performance works. This year's Fresh Voices features one exhibit performance (10 minutes), three solo theatrical pieces (10 minutes each), and one group-devised performance piece (45 minutes) following an intermission; all pieces have a PG-13 advisory rating. On Friday, June 2nd, there will be a talkback following the performances.

"Fresh Voices is awesome because we get to see our first year MFA students' artistic prowess on full display," says Touchstone Theatre's Artistic Director James Jordan, "Our MFA students are working well together and are embodying what Fresh Voices is all about: the art of collaboration."

The first piece of the evening is Shalaine McCall's PLUS, an exhibit performance that focuses on what it is like being plus-sized in the United States. Specifically targeting the effects on mental health and body image from the perspective of a plus-sized individual. This piece will take place in Touchstone Theatre's Sala X room from 7:30pm to 8:00pm and again during intermission.

The second piece of the evening is Ms. Latrice Young's Ain't I/Ain't It/Ain't We, a poetic jazz-like performance where Ms. Latrice invites audience members to join her as she questions womanhood and celebrates, open-mic style, moments of letting go.

The third piece of the evening is Tyler Garrett's Faithful. A provocative performance, where Tyler reimagines his life as a Youth Pastor defending himself from rumors about him being faithless. This piece is a deeply honest examination of a young man's faith.

The fourth piece of the evening is Larry Mason's Dissonance, a visceral performance about disability and how it colors an individual's life. Unfortunately, their voice isn't the only one bouncing around inside their head.

Immediately following intermission is the final piece of the evening, HERE, created and performed by all the MFA students. HERE follows four unique individuals questioning their reality, after being forced into a world unlike their own. To escape, they each must reflect, trust, and connect...but will they allow themselves to go "there"?

Touchstone's season is sponsored by Astound Broadband. Media sponsorship is provided by WDIY, and print sponsorship is provided by Working Dog Press. Touchstone is also generously supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Fresh Voices runs June 2 and 3, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with a suggested donation of $10. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.