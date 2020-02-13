Touchstone Theatre Will Welcome Teatro Potlach of Fara Sabina Back to its Stage with EDITH PIAF: HYMN TO LOVE

Touchstone Theatre will welcome Teatro Potlach of Fara Sabina, Italy back for their second visit to Pennsylvania. Their production of Edith Piaf: Hymn to Love, created by Nathalie Mentha and directed by Pino di Buduo, runs March 5-8, 2020.

Teatro Potlach last visited Touchstone in fall of 2015; their Edith Piaf cabaret, then titled The First 100 Years of Edith Piaf, played to sold out houses for the entire run. Touchstone company members have semi-regularly visited Potlach's home theatre in the small Italian town of Fara Sabina, where Potlach hosts an annual summer theatre festival, as well as collaborating with Potlach at other international festivals throughout Europe.

This year, Swiss-born Nathalie Mentha of Teatro Potlach teams up with local Lehigh Valley musician and Touchstone ensemble affiliate Jason Hedrington on a collaborative re-imagining of the Edith Piaf cabaret, under the new title of Edith Piaf: Hymn to Love. The piece focuses on stories of Piaf's life, but also on the stories of her collaborators, co-writers and composers, and subjects of admiration.

"Through Edith Piaf's most beautiful songs, we will travel along the story of her closest collaborators during the most important moments of her life: before her departure to America, after the first American successes, and up to the end of her life. Thanks also to the anecdotes of her closest friends, and her authors and composers," shares performer Nathalie Mentha.

Touchstone's season is supported locally by season sponsor RCN. WDIY provides media sponsorship, and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship.



Edith Piaf: Hymn to Love plays March 5-8, 2020, Thursday through Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are $25 for adults / $15 for students and seniors, with group rates available on request. On Thursdays, Touchstone offers a pay-what-you-will ticket option at the door, as available, allowing walkup patrons to name their own ticket price. Advance tickets may be purchased at 610.867.1689 or online at www.touchstone.org





