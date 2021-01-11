Touchstone Theatre announces Letters from Far, a new science fiction story told through a series of mailed packages. The production will unfold weekly, arriving in audience members' mailboxes from February 15 to March 15, 2021.

An ever-innovative producer of original theatre, Touchstone created artistic content in 2020 that was safely delivered in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Offerings included a livestreamed Zoom production in May; outdoor, socially distanced events in July-October; and a film version of their holiday classic, Christmas City Follies, in December.

"We knew that early 2021 was going to be a challenge, given that it'll be a while before the weather's suitable for performing outside again," says Emma Ackerman, Touchstone Ensemble Member and director of the Letters from Far project. "And so, we wanted to create content that people could enjoy safely in their own homes, while still experiencing theatre in inventive ways."

Letters from Far tells the story of the fictional Rosensweig Expedition in February 2032 sent to explore a mysterious rift found in the American Midwest; the expedition is populated with scientists, journalists, and artists, tasked with cataloging and reporting what they find on the other side. The expedition does not return, and all that remains of them are the packages they sent home, including letters, drawings, and artifacts from the other side. Audience members are invited to read the final account of the party, in their own words, and piece together the last days of their journey.

"I always love a good sci-fi story," adds Ackerman, "and with this project, we wanted to use that lens to focus on the ways we try to communicate the impossible to one another. In an era where so many of us are operating in different spheres of information and seemingly different realities, this theme feels all the more worthwhile to explore."

Touchstone's season is supported locally by season sponsor RCN. WDIY provides media sponsorship, and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship.

Letters from Far begins hitting mailboxes February 15, 2021; the cutoff date to register by purchasing a ticket is February 8. Tickets are $25 per household/mailing address and can be purchased for any US mailing address. Tickets are limited and available by phone at 610.867.1689 or online at www.touchstone.org