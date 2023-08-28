Tierney Violet Joyce to Perform 52 MONDAYS: THE CABARET at Scranton Fringe Festival

Don't miss this limited engagement at the Scranton Fringe Festival on September 30th and October 1st.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Tierney Violet Joyce to Perform 52 MONDAYS: THE CABARET at Scranton Fringe Festival

Tierney Violet Joyce, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will perform her signature cabaret show "52 Mondays" at the Scranton Fringe Festival. Ms. Joyce created 52 Mondays at the start of 2023 to celebrate her love for musical theater and chooses songs weekly that inspire her, often taking requests. She will be joined on stage by her musical director and accompanist Stephen Murphy.

Speaking about 52 Mondays, Ms. Joyce says, "It means so much to me that anyone would want to hear me sing. I've grown up singing and there was never a moment my parents weren't getting three hour long cabarets from me in our house. I never thought anyone would just want to sit and hear me sing, but I've had so many wonderful supporters throughout this process, who have convinced me that I should be heard. I've never had so much support, so this cabaret is dedicated to everyone who got me to where I am today."

52 Mondays: The Cabaret will have three performances on September 30th (including a matinee) and October 1st.




