The Ritz Storybook Theater Presents THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL

This charming musical based on the beloved children's book series, The Rainbow Fish, teaches young audiences that the joy of beauty is in sharing it with others!

Sep. 07, 2022  

The Ritz Storybook Theater presents The Rainbow Fish Musical, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10am. Doors open at 9:30am. Featuring book, music and lyrics By Austin Zumbro. All tickets are $6, available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195434®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F66208?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

This sweet story emphasizes the importance of making new friends, the benefit of self reflection while teaching empathy and understanding for the differences in others.

Running time - 50 min. Doors open at 9:30am. The Black Box Cafe (on the 1st floor of the Ritz building) is open for breakfast before and after the show by reservation at 8am-12pm- 570.354.2105

Contact us if handicapped seating is needed or if you have any questions - 570.252.4156/ smelcher@ritzpac.com


The Ritz Storybook Theater Presents THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL
