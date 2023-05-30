 The ​Reading Theater Project​ Performs Reading of THEY SAY: A LOVE STORY in June

The ​Reading Theater Project​ has announced They Say: A Love Story, the final play in the 2023 Play Reading Series in partnership with GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. This performed reading will be Thursday, June 15, 7pm, at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts’ Albert and Eunice Boscov Theatre, 201 Washington Street, Reading, PA 19601. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://readingtheaterproject.org/play-reading-series/

They Say: A Love Story by Douglassville playwright Andrea Kennedy Hart is a solo performance detailing the life and loves of “Whistlin’ Jack McConnell,” a 1920s gang member in Philadelphia who was revealed to be a woman after 16 years of living as a man. K. O’Rourke will direct Mel Krodman in the main role.

They Say is proudly presented during LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Like all of the plays in the series, it also connects to the “Shadows from the Past,” which has also been the theme for all of the Reading Theater Project’s work this year.

As with other recent productions, all tickets are “pay what you will,” meaning the audience member can set the price at purchase. This approach allows anyone to attend the production without ticket price as a barrier to entry. For those looking for guidance, the recommended price is $10 per person. A “pay it forward” price of $20 is also listed, for those who would like to cover the ticket price of another.

The venue, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, offers free parking for all including wheelchair accessible parking and a fully accessible building, theater seating, and rest rooms.

The Reading Theater Project is a locally-focused, professional theater company, based in Greater Reading/Berks County, PA. We value collaboration and creative challenges and believe theater is an inclusive experience that can reveal our shared human condition.

GoggleWorks transforms lives through unique interactions with art. The nonprofit art center, which operates in the former Willson Goggle Factory, is composed of 145,000 square feet, making it one of the largest art centers in the country. GoggleWorks offers year round arts education, including workshops, classes, and visiting artists; community outreach programs; a summer residency and fellowship program; youth programs and camps; 35 on-site studio artists; The Albert and Eunice Boscov theatre; three galleries for exhibitions; the Penn State Berks Launchbox maker space; and nine communal studios—hot glass, wood, 2D, print, warm glass, metals, ceramics, photography, virtual reality, and gardens.