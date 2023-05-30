 The ​Reading Theater Project​ Performs Reading of THEY SAY: A LOVE STORY in June

This performed reading will be Thursday,  June 15, 7pm, at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts’ Albert and Eunice Boscov Theatre.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23 Photo 2 Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23
Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo 3 Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Review: PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo 4 Review: PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Review: PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

 The ​Reading Theater Project​ has announced They Say:  A Love Story, the final play in the 2023 Play Reading Series in partnership with GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. This performed reading will be Thursday,  June 15, 7pm, at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts’ Albert and Eunice Boscov Theatre, 201 Washington Street, Reading, PA 19601.  For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://readingtheaterproject.org/play-reading-series/

They Say: A Love Story by Douglassville playwright Andrea Kennedy Hart is a solo performance detailing the life and loves of “Whistlin’ Jack McConnell,” a 1920s gang member in Philadelphia who was revealed to be a woman after 16 years of living as a man. K. O’Rourke will direct Mel Krodman in the main role.

They Say is proudly presented during LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Like all of the plays in the series, it also connects to the “Shadows from the Past,” which has also been the theme for all of the Reading Theater Project’s work this year. 

As with other recent productions, all tickets are “pay what you will,” meaning the audience member can set the price at purchase.  This approach allows anyone to attend the production without ticket price as a barrier to entry.  For those looking for guidance, the recommended price is $10 per person.  A “pay it forward” price of $20 is also listed, for those who would like to cover the ticket price of another. 

The venue, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, offers free parking for all including wheelchair accessible parking and a fully accessible building, theater seating, and rest rooms. 

The Reading Theater Project is a locally-focused, professional theater company, based in Greater Reading/Berks County, PA. We value collaboration and creative challenges and believe theater is an inclusive experience that can reveal our shared human condition.

GoggleWorks transforms lives through unique interactions with art. The nonprofit art center, which operates in the former Willson Goggle Factory, is composed of 145,000 square feet, making it one of the largest art centers in the country. GoggleWorks offers year round arts education, including workshops, classes, and visiting artists; community outreach programs; a summer residency and fellowship program; youth programs and camps; 35 on-site studio artists; The Albert and Eunice Boscov theatre; three galleries for exhibitions; the Penn State Berks Launchbox maker space; and nine communal studios—hot glass, wood, 2D, print, warm glass, metals, ceramics, photography, virtual reality, and gardens.



RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

Review: POIROT INVESTIGATES! at Open Stage Photo
Review: POIROT INVESTIGATES! at Open Stage

Poirot Investigates! is a fast-paced, smart, farcical romp that elicits laughter from beginning to end. It is staged and acted superbly, making it a not to be missed production.

Harrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present Free Shakespeare in the Park Production of RICHA Photo
Harrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present Free Shakespeare in the Park Production of RICHARD III

Gamut Theatre’s Harrisburg Shakespeare Company will present the 30th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park: Richard III. This production runs June 2-17, 2023 - Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 PM. Admission is entirely free.

Review: PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo
Review: PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Picasso at the Lapin Agile is a show that blends philosophy and comedy in a wonderful way. The strength of the script keeps the audience laughing. Anyone who loves the comedy of Steve Martin will enjoy Picasso at the Lapin Agile.

Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Join the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre cast and crew for this exciting new show featuring numerous songs that will take you down memory lane and get your feet tapping. Tickets for Elvis: A Musical Revolution can be found at www.dutchapple.com.


More Hot Stories For You

Harrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present Free Shakespeare in the Park Production of RICHARD IIIHarrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present Free Shakespeare in the Park Production of RICHARD III
A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE Comes to Millbrook PlayhouseA CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE Comes to Millbrook Playhouse
Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23
2023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 32023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 3

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jekyll & Hyde in Concert
Gretna Theatre (6/08-6/11)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (6/15-6/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bandstand
Hershey Area Playhouse (5/25-6/04)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PROM
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (7/27-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchid
Pharmacy Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In The Heights
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley
Gretna Theatre (6/10-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You