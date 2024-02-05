The ​Reading Theater Project Hosts Ninth Annual 5-Minute Fringe Festival

Performances begin Thursday, February 29th, and continue through Sunday, March 3rd.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Review: IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at Fulton Theatre Photo 2 Review: IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at Fulton Theatre
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 3 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
Review: LOST IN YONKERS at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg Photo 4 Review: LOST IN YONKERS at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

The ​Reading Theater Project Hosts Ninth Annual 5-Minute Fringe Festival

The ​Reading Theater Project​ has announced the ninth annual​ 5-Minute Fringe Festival: WONDER. This live theater production will feature new work by 12 playwrights and performers from around the region.  Performances begin Thursday, February 29th, and continue through Sunday, March 3rd, at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education’s black box Schumo Theater, 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn, Pennsylvania, 19609.  All tickets are Pay What You Will, including $0, with a recommended price of $20.  For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: readingtheaterproject.org/5-minute-fringe-2024/

Reading Theater Project’s 5-Minute Fringe Festival is a platform for performing artists to create something new, to challenge expectations, to experiment and explore new ideas, and to connect with an artistic community. Each year the festival features new and exciting work; this year audiences can look forward to short plays, monologues, dance, and music, as well as pieces that intermix performance genres. 

“Our goal with Fringe is to give local performing artists a platform to develop new work. Many actors are used to performing the work of others, but creating new work is a unique challenge. With a goal of 5 minutes, new work becomes accessible to more people,” explained Artistic Director Vicki Haller Graff.  

  

Each night of the performance will be followed by a talkback so audience members can share observations and ask questions of the performers and writers. 

Playwrights and performing artists selected for the production include Andrea Kennedy Hart, Chris Heslop, David Nice, Andrew Pochan, Nadia Pochan, Adam Richter, Elaine Soltis, Beth Toner, Charles Troxel, Jessica C. Warchal-King and JCWK Dance Lab with Marty Bonk, Eric Williams. Pianist Andy Roberts will play throughout to link one piece to the next. The production will be directed by Vicki Haller Graff, stage managed by Sean Sassaman, and production managed by Jody Reppert.

The Reading Theater Project is a locally-focused, professional theater company, based in Greater Reading/Berks County, PA. We value collaboration and creative challenges and believe theater is an inclusive experience that can reveal our shared human condition. For more information, visit readingtheaterproject.org or call 484-706-9719.


 



RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: CABARET at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo
Review: CABARET at Gettysburg Community Theatre

One of the most impressive aspects of this performance of Cabaret is the choreography, designed by Chad-Alan Carr with assistant choreographer Debbie Williams. This historically and culturally important and emotionally hard-hitting musical runs through February 11th at Gettysburg Community Theatre.

2
Review: THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) at DreamWrights Photo
Review: THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) at DreamWrights

Playing themselves with a minimal set design, the actors utilized an improv style packed with pop culture references to takes us through the big moments in history. I was especially impressed with their use of impersonations, accents, and physical comedy. They kept the show going at a fast clip, and I was feeling out of breath right a long with them. Comedy is hard physical work!

3
CABARET Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre This Week Photo
CABARET Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre This Week

Gettysburg Community Theatre is now celebrating its 16th Season as the only year-round community theatre in Adams County. Opening this Friday, February 2nd and performing at 7pm Fridays and Saturdays and also at 2pm Saturdays and Sundays, will be the classic musical CABARET

4
Intergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at Touchstone Photo
Intergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at Touchstone

Touchstone Theatre, the region's only ensemble-based theatre, presents HeadEye: The Musical – a new original play that brings to life the psychedelic music of Jason E.R. Hedrington.

More Hot Stories For You

CABARET Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre This WeekCABARET Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre This Week
Intergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at TouchstoneIntergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at Touchstone
Photos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont TheatrePhotos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont Theatre
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Month PresentationSankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Month Presentation

Videos

Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton Video
Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (5/17-5/19)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Community Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
On Your Feet in Central Pennsylvania On Your Feet
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (2/20-2/20)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Central Pennsylvania Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
American Music Theatre (5/12-5/12)
GYPSY in Central Pennsylvania GYPSY
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/10-10/26)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Central Pennsylvania The Play That Goes Wrong
The Belmont Theatre (4/19-4/28)
A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC in Central Pennsylvania A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/10)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Central Pennsylvania The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Belmont Theatre (8/02-8/11)
Come From Away in Central Pennsylvania Come From Away
Scranton Cultural Center (4/05-4/07)
The Cher Show in Central Pennsylvania The Cher Show
Scranton Cultural Center (3/01-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You