In its opening show of the 2019-2020 season, The Players Club of Swarthmore presents Mamma Mia, the ultimate feel- good musical comedy. Mamma Mia is woven around many of ABBA's greatest hits, featuring music and lyrics by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and book by Catherine Johnson. Mamma Mia is directed by Ryan Goulden with musical direction by Nora McDonnell and choreography by Joanne McBride. Tickets are available online at www.pcstheater.org. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

Sophie (Carlee Ingelito, Ridley Park) dreams of a perfect wedding, one in which her father gives her away. The problem is she doesn't know who her father is and her mother Donna (Deidre Henry, West Chester) refuses to talk about her past. Sophie is resolute and steals her mother's diary and finds three possible fathers; Sam (John Paul Cappielo, Drexel Hill), Harry (Tim Whelan, Wilmington, Del.) and Bill (Jason S. Tokarski, Wilmington, Del.). Sophie secretly invites all three to her wedding leading to unexpected results. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers will have audiences singing and dancing in the aisles to many familiar songs.

Mamma Mia is an enchanting trip down the aisle audiences will never forget.

Additional cast members in Mamma Mia include Sabrina Boyd-Surka, Philadelphia; Marissa Capuano, Aston; Doris Chan, Garnet Valley; Randino Del Rosario, Springfield; John Dingle, Philadelphia ;Devon Duffy, Carneys Point, N.J.; Ahmet Erispaha, Ardmore; Sophia Fox, Narberth; Amy Grygielko, Havertown); Willem Guenther, Media; Susan Guyer, Broomall; Shelli Haynes Ezold, Drexel Hill; Hannah Hicks, Wayne; Patrick Hildebrant, Philadelphia; Paul Mansfield, Wynnewood; Joanne McBride, Springfield; Chaz Meyers, Media; Caitlin Naylor, Springfield; Jeremy Parmet, Havertown; Amanda Pasquini, Philadelphia; Connie Pelish, Media; Talia Speak, Wilmington, Del.; Brian Walsh, Drexel Hill; Eileen Wiley, Woodlyn; P.J. Williams, Ridley Park; and Bert Zug, Media.

Mamma Mia runs from Friday, September 13, through Saturday, September 28. Thursday performances are at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8pm, Sunday performances are at 2pm. Audiences can meet the artists in a talk back discussion following the Sep. 22 performance. Buy tickets online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about The Players Club of Swarthmore, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit www.pcstheater.org.





