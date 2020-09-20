Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Pharmacy Theatre Presents Winter Masterclass Series

Article Pixel

Tickets are available now but limited.

Sep. 20, 2020  

The Pharmacy Theatre Presents Winter Masterclass Series

The Pharmacy Theatre is hosting a series of three industry professionals for a virtual masterclass series this winter. We are proud to announce that we will be hosting Patrick Page, Jennifer Simard, and Jonny Brens between November and January. Please see below for details for each masterclass:

Patrick Page Teaches Shakespeare on November 21st at 12pm EST.

Founder of The Patrick Page Acting Studio in NYC. 15 Broadway shows. Associate Artist of Globe and Shakespeare Theatres. Hades in Hadestown. Extensive TV credits. "One of the country's finest classical actors" Wall Street Journal.

Jennifer Simard Teaches Comedy on December 5th at 12pm EST.

Jennifer Simard is a Tony, four-time Drama Desk, three-time Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway: Company (Sarah) Mean Girls (Adult Woman) ; Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Rona) and the original companies of Sister Act and Shrek. See more theatre, film & tv credits at her website www.jennifersimard.com and please follow her on Twitter @simardjennifer and Instagram @thejennifersimard.

Jonny Brenns Teaches Songwriting on January 9th at 12pm EST.

Jonny Brenns was a contestant on Season 16 of American Idol. He has 5 million+ streams on two of his tracks. He is a lyricist with a focus on melody.

Tickets are available now but limited.

Observer: $10

Theatre Professional: $5

Students: $0

Ticket Url: https://the-pharmacy-theatre.square.site/

Please make sure you enter a valid email when you purchase, we will be sending the link to the Masterclass to that email.


Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Rob Guest Endowment Announces Cancellation Of 2020 Scholarship
  • DreamBIG 2021 Program Inspires And Reunites Curious Kids
  • Art Gallery Of South Australia Announces New Board Chair
  • The Rubens Performing Livestream 'Informal Formal' Gig For Year 12 Students