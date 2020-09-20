The Pharmacy Theatre Presents Winter Masterclass Series

Tickets are available now but limited.

The Pharmacy Theatre is hosting a series of three industry professionals for a virtual masterclass series this winter. We are proud to announce that we will be hosting Patrick Page, Jennifer Simard, and Jonny Brens between November and January. Please see below for details for each masterclass:

Patrick Page Teaches Shakespeare on November 21st at 12pm EST.

Founder of The Patrick Page Acting Studio in NYC. 15 Broadway shows. Associate Artist of Globe and Shakespeare Theatres. Hades in Hadestown. Extensive TV credits. "One of the country's finest classical actors" Wall Street Journal.

Jennifer Simard Teaches Comedy on December 5th at 12pm EST.

Jennifer Simard is a Tony, four-time Drama Desk, three-time Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway: Company (Sarah) Mean Girls (Adult Woman) ; Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Rona) and the original companies of Sister Act and Shrek. See more theatre, film & tv credits at her website www.jennifersimard.com and please follow her on Twitter @simardjennifer and Instagram @thejennifersimard.

Jonny Brenns Teaches Songwriting on January 9th at 12pm EST.

Jonny Brenns was a contestant on Season 16 of American Idol. He has 5 million+ streams on two of his tracks. He is a lyricist with a focus on melody.

Observer: $10

Theatre Professional: $5

Students: $0

Ticket Url: https://the-pharmacy-theatre.square.site/

Please make sure you enter a valid email when you purchase, we will be sending the link to the Masterclass to that email.

