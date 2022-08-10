The Millbrook Playhouse Teen Performing Arts Academy Will Present LEGALLY BLONDE JR.

The Millbrook Playhouse Teen Performing Arts Academy students will have everyone thinking pink when they present their production of Legally Blonde JR. on Saturday, August 13 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. The fun and upbeat musical follow the adventures of a sorority girl named Elle Woods - a Gemini with a double Capricorn moon - who tries to win her ex-boyfriend back by earning a Harvard law degree.

Legally Blonde JR. may be a comedic, light-hearted show, but it also explores serious themes of self-discovery and independence which resonate with people of all ages," says Director Michaela Barczak. "We hope everyone is totally psyched to see the show."

Delta Nu sorority president Elle Woods seems to have it all: good looks, a relationship with the "campus catch," and great taste in clothes. However, her life is turned upside-down when her boyfriend, Warner, dumps her in an attempt to start getting "serious" about his future and attend Harvard Law. Determined to win him back, Elle uses a lot of hard work and charm to get into Harvard Law to prove to Warner that she's serious enough for him. Once at school, she is challenged by her peers, professors, and her ex, but with the help of some new friends, Elle realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

With a book by Heather Hach, music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, Legally Blonde JR. is based on the book by Amanda Brown and the hit Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon, which was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy.

The Legally Blonde JR. cast includes Claire Bowman as Winthrop/Chutney. Emerson Bressler as Serena, Garrett Cunningham as Emmett, Kathryn Farrall -as Gaeleen/Sabrina, Ava Fischer as Padamadan/Prison Guard, Shailynn Fullerton as Pforzheimer/Judge, Haley Gilham as Margo, Vivian Guizar a Store Manager/Kiki, Connor Kleckner as Warner, Sierra Kolk as Vivienne, Emma Liadis as Pilar, Sarah Long as Aaron/Cashier, Annalise Mann as Kate/Bookish Client, Camden Mann as Kyle/Dewey, Sam Nedrow as Brooke Wyndham, Elaina Packer as Lowell/Enid, Emma Roos as Paulette, Camryn Segura as Saleswoman/Whitney, Casey Sims as Grandmaster Chad/Stylist, Charlie Snook as Callahan, Gracie Welahans as Elle Woods.

The Teen Performing Arts Academy and Legally Blonde Jr. staff are Director Michaela Barczak, Choreographer Timmy Gage; Assistants are Kelly Long and Kaidyn Rogers, and Lighting Design by Kayla Shutters.

The Teen Performing Arts Academy (TPAA) is designed to enrich, uplift, and enlighten students who are serious about the Performing Arts. The Academy is the perfect opportunity for dedicated performers to learn and hone their craft in an experience that includes professional training and mimics a professional rehearsal schedule. Students hone their talents as actors, singers, and dancers, guided by professionals from the theatrical industry.

Legally Blonde JR. will be performed on August 13 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm at the Millbrook Playhouse 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall, PA. 17751. Tickets are $10.00 for Adults and $7.00 for Children and Students and may be purchased by phone at 570-748-8083 or visit www.millbrookplayhouse.org.