The Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburg's Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson

THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: Music's Resting Place, a new work written by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson will be presented from February 10 to 24, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm, at Gamut Theatre, 15 North 4th Street.

In this original work by Benn and Nicholson, what starts as a search for the perfect burger and a lost little brother leads a group of young friends on a journey of musical exploration and personal self-discovery. Through encounters with several mysterious strangers, they are led to reflect upon the legacy of Black musicians & the Harrisburg hospitality network that gave them safe lodging.

“This (The Jackson Rooming House) was a welcoming place for Blacks to eat, sleep, and conduct their business, and when that business was music, this place would come alive!”

THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: Music's Resting Place is a joint production presented by the Dauphin County Commissioners, Sankofa African American Theatre Company, and Gamut Theatre Group.

For tickets, go to Click Here or call the box office at (717) 238 411.