Comedian Brian Regan Will Bring Fall 2024 Tour to Hershey Theatre

American comedian Brian Regan has announced his fall 2024 theater tour to visit 20 cities nationwide, including a visit to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree that Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country. Vanity Fair calls Regan “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calls him “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Regan’s career spans over 30 years, visiting nearly 100 cities across North America each year on his non-stop theater tour.

Brian co-stars in three seasons of the Netflix television series, “Loudermilk,” which ranked in the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix for over a month. He received praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

Regan also stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan,” which premiered in 2018. Regan and Jerry Seinfeld executive produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BrianRegan.com.

