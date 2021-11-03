The Hershey Symphony Orchestra Presents Donny Most Next Weekend

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra presents Donny Most, lovable "Ralph Malph" from the beloved and timeless series "Happy Days" on November 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.

Most will bring an entire memory book of the "Good ol' Days" singing a tribute to his musical heroes, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr. and Bobby Darin. Audience members can reminisce about yesteryear with Donny, backed by a special "Hollywood-style" Hershey Symphony Orchestra playing the Great American Songbook and the music of "Happy Days." Audience masks are required during the concert.

Reserved seat tickets range from $20 to $29 and can be selected and purchased directly through the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website at www.HersheySymphony.org.