The Hershey Symphony Orchestra Presents Donny Most Next Weekend

The performance take place on November 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. 

Nov. 3, 2021  

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra presents Donny Most, lovable "Ralph Malph" from the beloved and timeless series "Happy Days" on November 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.

Most will bring an entire memory book of the "Good ol' Days" singing a tribute to his musical heroes, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr. and Bobby Darin. Audience members can reminisce about yesteryear with Donny, backed by a special "Hollywood-style" Hershey Symphony Orchestra playing the Great American Songbook and the music of "Happy Days." Audience masks are required during the concert.

Reserved seat tickets range from $20 to $29 and can be selected and purchased directly through the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website at www.HersheySymphony.org.


