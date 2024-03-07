The Hershey Symphony Orchestra Performs GLORIOUS This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will present “Glorious” at Founders Hall on the campus of Milton Hershey School in Hershey on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

Under the baton of music director Greg Woodbridge, the symphony will be joined onstage by The Harrisburg Singers and the Voices of the Valley to present Poulenc's Gloria, a choral masterwork in miniature following the example of Vivaldi. This is paired with Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, a piano suite masterfully transformed into a grand orchestral work by none other than Maurice Ravel.

The symphony is honored to serve as “Artists in Residence” at Milton Hershey School, helping to enrich educational and cultural experiences for students. Concert guests will get to enjoy student artwork on display in the rotunda to tie into the symphony's performance of Pictures at an Exhibition.

On Friday, April 26, the symphony will return to the Hershey Theatre for its final performance of the season, “Treasured and Timeless.” The concert will include a musical tour of Eastern Europe with the Enesco’s Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 and Prokofiev’s Suite 2 from Romeo and Juliet.

Finally, the symphony will celebrate the conclusion of its 55th season with an Emerald Gala, to be held on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hershey Country Club. Guests are invited to wear something green to commemorate the symphony’s “emerald” anniversary.

To learn more about these events and to purchase tickets, please visit www.HersheySymphony.org.



