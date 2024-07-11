The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present CABARET This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present one of the greatest musicals of all time, Cabaret, later this month. This thrilling and iconic production promises to deliver Cabaret in a way you have not seen before, and will run from July 25th through August 10th.

The cast is led by EPAC newcomer Tell Williams IV as the Emcee, Rachael Opdenaker as Sally Bowles, and Zach Haines as Cliff Bradshaw. Rounding out the principal cast is Julia Smith as Fraulein Schneider, Marc Lubbers as Herr Schultz, Rachel Faust as Fraulein Kost, and Rogan Motter as Ernst Ludwig.

Ben Galosi, director of this production, brings a vision to this production that will make the audience feel immersed in the world of Cabaret as the events of the show unfold on stage, promising for it to be a unique experience they won't soon forget. This production is music directed by Cheryl Markle and choreographed by Rebecca Gentry.

Step into the Kit Kat Klub and immerse yourself in its intoxicating atmosphere where eager showgirls, charismatic performers, and a captivating Emcee transport you to a world of decadence, indulgence, and unbridled passion. As the dark shadows of political unrest loom, we follow the intertwined lives of American writer Cliff Bradshaw, the enigmatic Sally Bowles, and a vibrant ensemble of characters.

With iconic music, featuring songs like "Wilkommen" and "Maybe This Time," set to a hauntingly poignant storyline, Cabaret explores the blurred lines between love, desire, and self-expression in a world on the brink.

Cabaret will run from July 25th through August 10th at the Sheradin Bigler Theater. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, and Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. Saturday, August 10th will also have a matinee performance starting at 2:00 PM. Cabaret's Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held on Friday, July 26th at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at epactheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.

