The Daydream Theatre Company & the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble Present THE MOTION PICTURE CAMERA OF LOUIS LE PRINCE

The Daydream Theatre Company in collaboration with the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will present the spring 2024 production of "The Motion Picture Camera of Louis Le Prince," an original new play by Lenny Schwartz. The play has six performances: April 11, 12, 13, and 18, 19, 20, 2023 all at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at www.ristage.org and are $17 online and $19 at the door. The show will be performed at the Beacon Charter School for the Arts, 320 Main St in Woonsocket, RI 02895.

Based on a true story and steeped in a mystery, this play is a peek into the lens of The Motion Picture Camera of Louis Le Prince. In it, we discover the bloodshed and bodies that laid the foundation of filmmaking, from the beginnings until present day.

The cast includes: Louis Le Prince: Lionel Lafleur, Lizzie Le Prince: Jamie Lyn Bagley, Conductor: Steven Taschereau, Thomas Edison: JP Cottam, Mariella Le Prince: Tonia Klemp, Adolphe Le Prince: Derek Laurendeau, Hermann-Joseph: Timothy DeLisle, Dickson: Dave Brunell, Albert Le Prince: Daniel Martin, Marie Le Prince: Julia Levine and Lawyer: Geoff White.