The Cumberland Valley School of Music Presents 26th Annual Dinner Dance & Auction

The Cumberland Valley School of Music announces its annual Dinner Dance and Auction, Top Hats & Tiaras: A Very British Affair, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The event is at The Orchards Restaurant, 1580 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA.

Tickets are $100 per person or $750 for a table of 8. Virtual only and take-out meal options are available. Call CVSM at 717-261-1220 or visit https://one.bidpal.net/cvsmdinnerdance2022/welcome to purchase tickets.

The black-tie optional event transports you to jolly ol' England with a nod to traditional English dishes expertly prepared by Chef Mike Kalathas. Menu includes prosecco welcome, Bacon Cheese Wrapped Figs, Shrimp Cocktail, Spanikopita, Tossed Salad, Rolls & butter, your choice of Princess Cut Prime Rib or Salmon with Dill Sauce, Duchess Potatoes and Peas & Carrots. Vegetarian Option Available.

Attendees enjoy live music for dinner and dancing performed by the award-winning Central City Orchestra (CCO). CCO is a horn band with full rhythm section and three great singers, who play a wide variety of styles and genres. Professional photography will be provided by MrPhab Photos.

"Our tiaras are shined and top hats are ready to wear," says CVSM Dinner Dance Chair and Board Member, Gabrielle Ludwick. "Back by popular demand, the Central City Orchestra will surely keep us on the dance floor until late in the evening! We may even have a few special visitors from across the pond!"

Auctioneer Randy Negley leads a fast-paced live auction. Items include: a Tregan Guitar, a Sterling silver designer necklace and bracelet set from Ludwigs Jewelers, a day of sport clay shooting and an experience at Heavy Metal Playground. Other auction items include: Autographed pictures of Christopher Lloyd, Rainn Wilson, Patrick Renna, Alex Morgan, Nick Jonas and Ralph Macchio; London Fog Luggage set; Irish Coffee Crate; Brahmin handbag; Dooney & Bourke Handbags; Fully Stocked Vintage Tea Cart; Shaken Not Stirred Stocked Bar Cart; Several gift baskets; Framed Artwork and more. The event also features raffles for stocked Yeti cooler and a pair of sterling and gold bracelets.

The company will offer virtual options for those wo cannot attend as well as online bidding which will expedite the checkout process. New auction items arrive daily; a complete list is posted on the website above. All proceeds benefit CVSM, a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. Cash, checks and major credit cards are accepted.

The annual auction is much more than a party; it is about raising funds to enhance our musical community. The live auction includes a "Fund-a-Need" component, where attendees pledge tax-deductible contributions to the school.