THEN SHE RAN to Play Scranton Fringe Festival Starting This Month

The creators of Then She Ran, a new 90-minute musical, have announced that Catie Davis will be directing three performances of the show during the weekend of September 30th through October 2nd, 2022 as part of the Scranton Fringe Festival. Ms. Davis is an accomplished New York City director, and an Associate Director of Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge, both of which are currently on Broadway.

"I'm thrilled to dive into the world that Alex and Kat have created in Then She Ran," Ms. Davis stated. "From the beautiful American-gothic folk score to the relatable, multi-generational story being told, Scranton theatre-goers who are fortunate enough to attend will be among the first to experience this new show, which I believe has an exciting future in store."

Then She Ran is about three women from different generations who try to run away from the problems in their lives. They end up in a mystical, other world whose inhabitants use music to help them confront the challenges facing them. The music unlocks magic for the women-and for the audience.

Alex Becker, writer, and Kat Cartusciello, composer, could not be happier. "Working with Catie has been a dream. We are enormously grateful for the creative energy and talent she's brought to this production."

Ms. Cartusciello added that bringing Then She Ran to Scranton has added meaning for her. "My mother grew up in Kingston and Dallas, PA. I have grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the Wyoming Valley. I love this area, and am so happy that our show will be here."

Then She Ran will be performed at Shopland Hall of the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. The dates and times of performances are:

Friday, September 30th, at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 1st, at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 2nd, at 3:00 p.m.

Running time is just under 90 minutes, with no intermission. Tickets are $15 each.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, please visit the website, ThenSheRan.com, which also contains links to some of the songs in the show.