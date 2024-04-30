THE SKRIKER Comes to PCS Theater in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater has announced its production of "THE SKRIKER" by acclaimed playwright Caryl Churchill. Directed by Sean Begane and produced by George Mulford, this captivating play is set to run from May 10th to May 25th as part of PCS Theater's Second Stage series.

Drawing from rich British folklore, "THE SKRIKER" introduces audiences to the enigmatic Skriker, an ageless shapeshifter who descends upon contemporary London. Within the city's modern landscape, the Skriker haunts two young women—one pregnant and the other suspected of infanticide. As the story unfolds, the line between victim and predator blurs, and language itself mutates, creating a startling and immersive fantasy experience.

The Cast Includes:

Bethany Bryant as Josie

Sofie Rose Seymour as Lily

Karen R Johnston as The Skriker

Spirits portrayed by Christine Sangco, Ryan Mattox, Sharon Kolankiewicz, Emma Billingsley, Dailyn Roye, Rose Azrael, Jackie Marino-Thomas, Lexie Hudyma, and Jeam Camilo

Performance Details:

Curtain Times: Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday & Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday matinees at 2 pm

Admission: $15 for Adults, Students

Relaxed Performance: Friday, May 17

Actor Post Show Talk-Back: Sunday, May 19

Estimated Runtime: 90 minutes, no intermission

PCS Theater invites audiences to delve into the mysterious and thought-provoking world of "THE SKRIKER," an exploration of darkness, fantasy, and the human psyche. Join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience!

For ticket reservations and more information, please visit PCS Theater's website or contact PCS Theater Box Office. All performances will be on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage- an intimate black box theater on the second floor only accessible by steps.

There is plenty of free off-street parking. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.

