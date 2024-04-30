THE SKRIKER Comes to PCS Theater in May

Performances run May 10th to May 25th.
PCS Theater has announced its production of "THE SKRIKER" by acclaimed playwright Caryl Churchill. Directed by Sean Begane and produced by George Mulford, this captivating play is set to run from May 10th to May 25th as part of PCS Theater's Second Stage series.
Drawing from rich British folklore, "THE SKRIKER" introduces audiences to the enigmatic Skriker, an ageless shapeshifter who descends upon contemporary London. Within the city's modern landscape, the Skriker haunts two young women—one pregnant and the other suspected of infanticide. As the story unfolds, the line between victim and predator blurs, and language itself mutates, creating a startling and immersive fantasy experience.
Bethany Bryant as Josie
Sofie Rose Seymour as Lily
Karen R Johnston as The Skriker
Spirits portrayed by Christine Sangco, Ryan Mattox, Sharon Kolankiewicz, Emma Billingsley, Dailyn Roye, Rose Azrael, Jackie Marino-Thomas, Lexie Hudyma, and Jeam Camilo
Curtain Times: Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday & Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday matinees at 2 pm
Admission: $15 for Adults, Students
Relaxed Performance: Friday, May 17
Actor Post Show Talk-Back: Sunday, May 19
Estimated Runtime: 90 minutes, no intermission
PCS Theater invites audiences to delve into the mysterious and thought-provoking world of "THE SKRIKER," an exploration of darkness, fantasy, and the human psyche. Join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience!
For ticket reservations and more information, please visit PCS Theater's website or contact PCS Theater Box Office. All performances will be on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage- an intimate black box theater on the second floor only accessible by steps.
There is plenty of free off-street parking. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos