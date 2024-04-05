THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens This Month at the Belmont Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Belmont Theatre will bring side-splitting laughter to the stage with the critically acclaimed comedy hit THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. This hilarious farce will take place on the main stage April 19-21 and 25-28. Show times are 7:30 Thursday-Saturday and 3pm on Sundays.

The play within a play features real actors playing characters who are actors in a whodunit that goes awry with hilarious consequences. The play features a collapsing 2 story set complete with a broken elevator and untimely demise which is just one of the unfortunate instances that result in non-stop laughter at the fictitious actors’ expense.

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

The director of TPTGW is The Belmont Theatre’s Artistic Director, René Staub. The Stage Manager is Christy Galemore. The cast includes Amber Gamber as Annie, Carter Antine as Trevor, Chris D’Imperio as Chris, Mike McGuinness as Jonathan, Wesley Hemmann as Robert, Dylan Staub as Dennis, Tree Zuzzio as Max and Makaley Warner as Sandra. The very important crew who make the many of the mishaps happen include Kenneth Hamme, Eva McDonald, Hodge Schenck, Jason Wolf and Rebecca Wolf.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.